Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

There are three new cases of Covid-19 in the Lakes District Health Board region today and one in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board.

It comes as Omicron has been named as New Zealand's dominant variant of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said.

The three Lakes cases are in Rotorua and are all household contacts of previously reported Omicron cases, a Ministry of Health statement says.

Three people are in Rotorua Hospital with Covid-19.

The case in the Bay of Plenty is in Tauranga and is a household contact of a previously reported Omicron case.

Nationally, 91 community cases were reported by the ministry today.

"Wearing a mask, physical distancing and scanning in using the Covid-19 tracer app when you're out and about will all help slow the spread of Omicron.

"The most common early symptoms of the Omicron variant are a sore or scratchy throat, and a runny nose. So if you have these symptoms, please get a test, and stay at home until you get a negative result and symptoms are resolved."

Testing and vaccination centre locations can be found on the Healthpoint website.