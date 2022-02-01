Tauranga father of four David Kuka was murdered in February 2018. Photo / NZME

The identity of the second man accused of murdering Tauranga father David Kuka can now be revealed after a high court judge lifted the suppression order.

Luke William Belmont, 34, of Raetahi, is jointly charged with murdering Kuka, who was shot at a Tauranga property on February 11, 2018.

Belmont, with his co-accused Adrian Rewiri, 36, appeared in the High Court in Tauranga today - Belmont by an audio-visual link from prison and Rewiri in person.

Belmont's lawyer, Bill Nabney, entered a not guilty plea to the murder charge on his client's behalf and confirmed to Justice Neil Campbell that name suppression was no longer sought.

Rewiri's lawyer, Chris Stevenson, also entered a not guilty plea to his client's murder charge.

Justice Campbell lifted the name suppression order for Belmont and also set a jury trial date of July 17 next year for the defendants in the High Court in Rotura.

The trial is estimated to take seven weeks, the court heard.

Kuka was best known around Tauranga as a busker, but also enjoyed carving, assisting his cousin to complete a carving for the Tauranga Boys' College wharenui.

Justice Campbell remanded both defendants in custody to next appear in Tauranga High Court on April 6 for a case review hearing.