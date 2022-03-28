There are 967 new cases of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region today. Photo / Getty Images

The Ministry of Health has today reported one person has died with Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region.

Nationally, the ministry reported 34 Covid-related deaths.

The deaths reported today included people who had died over the past 10 days but were only recently notified to the Ministry. Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with, rather than of Covid-19, and Covid being discovered after they have died.

Of the people whose deaths reported today, two were from Northland, 17 from the Auckland region, two from Waikato, one from the Bay of Plenty, one from the Lakes District Health Board, two from Hawke's Bay, five from the Wellington region, three from Canterbury, and one from Southern.

One person was in their 30s, one person was in their 50s, five were in their 60s, nine were in their 70s, seven in their 80s and 11 were in their 90s.

Seventeen were male and 17 were female.

Nationally, there are 842 people in hospital, including 26 in intensive care.

There are 28 patients with Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board's hospitals.

These include both PCR and RAT tests.

Toi Te Ora Public Health today reported 503 new cases in Tauranga City, 185 in Western Bay of Plenty, 186 in Whakatāne District, 30 in Kawerau and 63 in Ōpōtiki.

There are currently 6423 active cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area.

Toi Te Ora said with differences in reporting systems, report timeframes, and as case information was updated there may be some discrepancies in numbers such as with Ministry of Health data.

There are 17,148 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health reported.