It's only a matter of time before bus driver staffing hits "crisis level" as Omicron cases climb in Tauranga.

That's according to First Union transport and logistics organiser Graham McKean who says public transport in the region will reach a "critical situation".

It comes as Bay of Plenty Regional Council moves to a reduced timetable because of driver shortages.

McKean said the number of drivers was already "well down" and it was difficult to retain and attract recruits due to the "low [pay] rates and broken shifts".

Across the country drivers unions were "trying to address" these issues through fair pay agreements but "quite a significant" number of bus companies were not interested in engaging.

"One thing that is rife with the bus industry in Tauranga at the moment is they can't get enough drivers. Bus drivers are leaving and their roster is well down," he said.

"As Covid kicks in we can expect there will be more and more drivers who have to self-isolate and that is going to have a significant effect on the regional council's ability to supply a fluid service for the traveling public.

"What Omicron has given us is the ability to really explore deeply and put the public attention towards the plight of bus drivers."

McKean said bus drivers in Tauranga were paid a living wage and there was a "disparity" between what truck drivers with similar qualifications were earning.

"We are really trying to look at getting good market wages compared to the trucking industry.

"These are huge issues and they have been in the industry for decades. And the union has been trying to address these issues to no avail. Now, we are seeing there is a driver shortage and the place is starting to fall apart and it won't be before long - in my view - we are going to hit a critical situation."

First Union organiser Graham McKean. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bay of Plenty Regional Council transport operations team lead Jen Proctor said Tauranga bus services had "temporarily" moved to reduced Saturday timetables on weekdays due to bus driver shortages and impacts of Omicron.

She hoped this move would mean services would no longer need to be cancelled at short notice - something that had "recently become an issue" for passengers.

She said the shift was also in anticipation of driver levels decreasing further in the coming weeks.

Proctor said bus drivers were employed by NZ Bus and were paid the living wage which stood at $22.75.

School buses would still run to their usual timetables, as would bus routes 20, 22, 52x and 70.

In a media release, council transport and urban planning manager James Llewellyn said the network had already been affected by Omicron, with bus drivers and other bus operations staff needing to self-isolate or take sick leave.

The revised bus timetable was likely to remain in place for several weeks.

Tauranga Transport Network Group provides school transport for students attending 12 schools across the city.

The website states it was expected school bus routes would be "severely impacted" as Covid cases increase.

It said pairs of routes would be combined to ensure services were available to everyone who needed them. But some bus routes were likely to be cancelled as the situation worsened.

Parents would be expected to make their own arrangements to get children to school if routes were cancelled.

Network manager Greig Neilson said Omicron had not yet impacted the network from a "driver supply point of view".

Bus cancellations so far had been from students being classified as close contacts and the service not being required until isolation requirements were complete.

NZ Bus chief operating officer Jay Zmijewski said staffing levels were "currently below establishment".

"The current labour shortage caused by two years of Covid is affecting all bus companies across the country."

Isolation requirements did "add pressure" to the company staffing levels, with seven drivers in Tauranga required to isolate in the past two months due to either contracting the virus or being a close contact.

Tauranga bus driver Bob Bowkett, 78, drives school and charter buses for a smaller bus company.

He believed the next few weeks would be "very difficult" for people in his profession with cases increasing, but had his three jabs so felt "quite safe".