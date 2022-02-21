Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board administered 2115 boosters in the region last weekend, with 66 per cent of the eligible population now having received three doses. <

It comes as 42 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the board's region yesterday. One person was in Tauranga Hospital with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, access to Rats was being expanded in New Zealand and may soon include the Bay of Plenty, the DHB said.

The board's Covid-19 community care and partnership lead Helen De Vere said due to increased demand at testing centres in New Zealand, access to Rats was being made available in other areas such as Auckland.

"Access is being expanded around New Zealand soon. This may include the Bay of Plenty. The Ministry of Health is expecting to provide updates on this rollout soon."

De Vere said as case numbers grew, the demand on Covid testing centres would also grow.

On average, it was taking up to three to five days for results to be returned to the community.

If people were waiting longer than five days, they could call the board's swabbing line on 0800 225 449. The service operates between 8am and 4.30pm Monday to Saturday.

People wanting a Covid test on Monday were directed to the Baypark testing centre due to high demand at the First Ave centre. Photo / George Novak

Yesterday, high demand at the First Ave drive-through Covid testing centre prompted the DHB to direct people to the Baypark testing centre.

Baypark was a drive-through site and was open from 10am to 3pm seven days a week, De Vere said.

"It is also important to remind people that they do not need to get tested unless they are unwell with cold or flu symptoms, have been identified as a close contact of a case, or have been instructed to do so by health officials," De Vere said.

"We appreciate the community's patience as we navigate growing demand at our testing sites around the Bay of Plenty."

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board Covid-19 programme senior responsible officer Brent Gilbert-De Rios said 2115 booster doses were given on the weekend of February 19 and 20, which compared to 3836 doses the previous weekend.

The Ministry of Health reports booster doses lowered the chance of getting very sick from Covid and ending up in hospital, he said.

"If you had your second shot at least three months ago, now is the time to get your booster dose – and bring along your tamariki aged 5 and older to get them immunised against Covid-19 too.

"With Omicron in the community, getting a Covid-19 booster is the best thing you can do to protect yourself, your whānau and our community. While two shots were great protection against Delta, adults need a booster for Omicron."

Te Manu Toroa chief executive Pat Cook. Photo / Supplied

Kaupapa Māori health services provider Te Manu Toroa was involved in vaccination clinics last weekend at Baypark, Waihī Beach and its Tauranga Moana city clinic.

Chief executive Pat Cook said the turnout had been good for boosters, but they were "having to work much harder" to get Māori closer to the 90 per cent double vaccinated target.

In the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area, 82.9 per cent of Māori were fully vaccinated and 87.5 per cent had received one dose as of February 20, according to Ministry of Health data.

"The 18 to 40 age group is still lagging, and this is also the same age group likely to have kids aged 5 to 11, which currently has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

"We encourage people to do the right thing by their whānau, and the wider community."

A full list of Covid testing sites and vaccination clinics in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Covid-19 in schools

Bethlehem College principal Larne Edmeades said there were two confirmed Covid cases among students. The college remained open for on site teaching and learning.

"Like other colleges, we have great senior staff and deans who have carefully worked through the appropriate protocols, including personally calling the families of children who are close contacts."

The Ministry of Education had been "excellent" in providing advice and guidance, Edmeades said.

Tauranga Boys' College principal Robert Mangan. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga Boys' College principal Robert Mangan said there were "a small number" of positive cases among students.

The school had identified students and staff members who were close contacts based on Ministry of Health and Education "categorisation". As a result, some students and staff members were self-isolating, he said.

The school currently remained open. Students who were self-isolating could access their learning online and other teachers were covering those who were also self-isolating, he said.