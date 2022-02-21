Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Two thirds of Bay of Plenty DHB area boosted, Rats may soon be available

5 minutes to read
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board administered 2115 boosters in the region last weekend, with 66 per cent of the eligible population now having received three doses. <

It comes as 42 new Covid-19

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.