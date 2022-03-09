Focus Live: Chris Hipkins gives Covid-19 update

Two people with Covid-19 have died in the Lakes District Health Board region.

Four deaths in total were announced by the Ministry of Health today.

This comes as the Ministry of Health today reported 22,454 new community cases in New Zealand today including 742 in hospital and 19 in ICU.

There are 1427 new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area today and 663 in the Lakes District Health Board area.

These include both PCR and RATs tests.

Toi Te Ora-Public Health today reported 869 new cases in Tauranga City, 451 in Rotorua District, 232 in Western Bay of Plenty, 193 in Whakatane District, 55 in Kawerau, 78 in Ōpōtiki and 182 in Taupō.

There are currently 15,641 active cases in the Bay of Plenty DHB area and 5831 in Lakes.

Toi Te Ora said with differences in reporting systems, report timeframes, and as case information was updated there may be some discrepancies in numbers such as with Ministry of Health data.

There are 26 cases in BOPDHB hospitals and seven in Rotorua Hospital, the Ministry of Health reported.

As well as the two Lakes deaths, one person with Covid-19 has died in Tairāwhiti, and one in Counties Manukau.

Isolation time reduced

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the reduced isolation time was due to high case numbers and wider impacts.

"There needs to be a balance between effectively controlling the outbreak and the flow-on effect for business and essential goods and services such as transport and food supply," he said.

"The most up to date public health advice is that there is a decline in infectiousness of Omicron over time, and that in most cases transmission occurs within seven days.

"Our primary objective is to stop the chain of transmission as much as possible to manage the spread of Omicron.

"Seven days isolation will break the vast majority of potential transmissions, while ensuring people can get back to work quicker and therefore reducing the impact on business operations."

Household contacts will need to have a rapid antigen test at day 3 and day 7 of their isolation period, Hipkins said.

If they become symptomatic they should also get a test, and if the result is positive, they are required to isolate for seven days from that point.

If a person is isolating and still has symptoms after seven days, they are advised to stay home until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Novavax vaccine

"New Zealanders awaiting the arrival of Novavax to get vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to make an appointment online or by phone from tomorrow," Hipkins also said.

"A shipment of more than 250,000 Novavax Covid-19 vaccines (Nuvaxovid) has arrived in New Zealand and preparations are well advanced for some vaccination centres to be able to offer it next week.

"Novavax will be available for people aged over 18. It requires two doses, with a three-week gap. It has not been approved as a booster dose.

"While the Pfizer vaccine remains the preferred Covid-19 vaccine in New Zealand, Novavax is now available for those people who would prefer, or require, an alternative."