Police are seeking information following an assault in Pāpāmoa. Photo / NZME

Pāpāmoa assault: Police appeal for witnesses after woman attacked on street

A balaclava-wearing man grabbed and assaulted a woman walking near a retirement village in Pāpāmoa on Sunday, police say.

Detective Sergeant Sam Pritchard said a woman reported she was walking along Maranui St from the intersection of Coast Boulevard, west towards Bayfair, about 4.40pm on Sunday.

“She has turned around upon reaching the retirement village at the intersection of Mangatawa Boulevard, and began walking back east along Maranui St, on the opposite side of the road to the beach.

“It is at this point an unknown person has assaulted her from behind.”

Pritchard said the woman broke free and yelled out.