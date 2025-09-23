The unknown person ran across the road, towards a campervan, a small red vehicle, and another vehicle parked on the beach side of the road, near the boardwalk beach access.
“It’s believed the offender ran towards the dunes, however, this can’t be confirmed.”
The woman walked back to where she started and noticed a white utility vehicle with two male occupants who watched her as they passed slowly.
“This was a scary experience for this woman, who, despite being uninjured physically, was very shaken, and we are hoping for her sake to identify who did this,” said Pritchard.
The person who assaulted the woman was medium to stocky build, was likely male, and wearing a black fabric balaclava, black sunglasses, a white hoodie with an image covering the upper back, white, grey, and green camouflage cargo pants with side leg pockets, sneakers and possibly gloves.
Anyone who can help can contact police on 105 and reference file number 250922/6208.