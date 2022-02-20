Covid testing station at Baypark. Photo / NZME

High demand at the First Avenue drive-through Covid-19 testing centre has prompted Bay of Plenty District Health Board to direct people to the Baypark testing centre.

Covid-19 Community Care and Partnership lead Helen De Vere said Baypark, which was also a drive-through site, was open from 10am to 3pm, seven days a week.

It is off Truman Lane in Mount Maunganui, at the back of the arena, by the Blokarts.

"The Bay of Plenty District Health Board continues to work with our community partners and other agencies to manage the demand at testing sites around the Bay of Plenty," De Vere said.

"It is also important to remind people that they do not need to get tested unless they are unwell with cold or flu symptoms, have been identified as a close contact of a case, or have been instructed to do so by health officials."

Other testing sites around the Bay of Plenty and their opening hours, can be found on www.Healthpoint.co.nz.

"We appreciate the community's patience as we navigate growing demand at our testing sites around the Bay of Plenty."