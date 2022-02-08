Uni students call on Omicron clarity, conversion therapy ban one step closer and how the Government plan to keep essential workers at work in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are 11 new cases of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region and two in the Lakes District Health Board region today.

All the BOP cases are either in Tauranga or the wider Western Bay of Plenty. Eight of these cases are linked to previously reported cases, with the remaining three still under investigation.

One of the Lakes cases is in Rotorua and one is in Taupō. Both have links to previously reported cases.

There

are 204 new cases in New Zealand

with 16 in hospital.

Two cases are in Rotorua Hospital and one is in a Bay of Plenty District Health Board Hospital.

New high-risk locations of interest

Anyone at the following locations need to self-isolate and get a test immediately and on day five. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health. Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.

The Coffee Club Taupō at 32 Roberts St in Taupō on Wednesday February 2 between 9.30am and 10.30am.

Anyone who ate in at Taco Bell in Fairy Springs on Thursday, February 3, between 7pm and 7.30pm.

Anyone on Bus 72B Stop Tauranga CBD Stand B to Stop Otumoetai Rd - Lydbrook Place in Tauranga February 2 between 6.37pm and 6.49pm.

There are several new locations of interest for the region.

'Infuriated' MIQ returnees finally released from Rotorua hotel

The 80 frustrated MIQ returnees who were prevented from leaving their Rotorua hotel this morning because of delays in getting the results for their final Covid-19 test have finally been released.

After 10 days in managed isolation quarantine at Rydges Rotorua, the returnees were finally allowed to leave at just before 1pm today - five hours later than planned.

An MIQ spokesperson confirmed that the test results had been received by 12.45pm and all were negative.

Read more here.

Protestors at Parliament

Protesters based at Parliament overnight show no signs of retreating despite a heavy police presence, after being trespassed earlier today.

At least 100 officers greeted protesters today, many of whom had camped overnight at Parliament after travelling across the country in convoy to protest vaccine mandates and the Government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Upon receiving the trespass notice at about 10.30am protest organisers reacted angrily, throwing it at the police officer in charge.

Read more here.