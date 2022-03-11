Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: How many Māori vaccinations to reach 90%, Murupara community board chair recovers from Covid

6 minutes to read
As of March 7, 83.8 per cent of Māori aged 12 and over in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board were fully vaccinated. Photo / George Novak

As of March 7, 83.8 per cent of Māori aged 12 and over in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board were fully vaccinated. Photo / George Novak

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Local Māori vaccination rates may take another three months to reach the 90 per cent fully vaccinated target, the Bay of Plenty District Health Board says.

But the boss of a kaupapa Māori health provider

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.