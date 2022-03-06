The majority of new cases were from RAT tests. Photo / NZME

The majority of new cases were from RAT tests. Photo / NZME

More than 20 people with Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty region have been hospitalised.

There are 16 people in Bay of Plenty hospitals and eight in Rotorua Hospital, the Ministry of Health reported today.

It comes as there were 937 new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board and 434 in the Lakes health board.

The total number of new community cases in New Zealand today was 15,161, made up of 14,618 RAT tests and 547 PCR tests.

The seven day rolling average of community cases was 17,272.

There was another death of a person with Covid-19 today. The person, who was in Auckland Hospital, had unrelated medical conditions and had tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, there were 618 people across the country with the virus in hospital, 10 of whom were in ICU or HDU.

"While still early in the Omicron outbreak, the figures show that, based on the data available, unvaccinated people are four times over-represented in the current hospitalisation data," the ministry said.

"Just 3 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and over in New Zealand have had no doses of the vaccine, however, of the eligible people in Northland and Auckland hospitals with Covid-19, 13 per cent have had no doses of the vaccine."

The number of cases in hospital is expected to peak in the second half of this month.

The Omicron variant means people who are hospitalised are more likely to have a shorter stay and less likely to be admitted to ICU or require oxygen or ventilation support, the ministry said.

"While decreases in cases can be encouraging, the Ministry of Health urges caution.

"The variation in reporting numbers each day means that the rolling average of cases gives a more reliable indicator of testing trends. The seven-day rolling average of cases is today 17,272, up from 16,687 yesterday.

"Additionally, public health officials consider that one possible reason for the decrease in cases could be related to delays in people self-reporting Rapid Antigen Test results, even if it is a negative result.

"It is essential we have as much information as possible to inform public health decision-making. If you take a Rapid Antigen Test, report the result online through my COVID Record."

Vaccination rates show 95.3 per cent in the Bay of Plenty health board have had their first dose, 93.4 per cent their second and 68.3 per cent have had their booster.

In the Lakes health board, 93.7 per cent have had their first dose, 91.6 per cent their second and 69.7 per cent their booster.

Partially and second doses percentages are for people aged 12-plus, the ministry said. Boosted percentages are for 18-plus who have become eligible three months after having their second dose.