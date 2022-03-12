First, second and booster doses are available at the vaccination clinics. Photo / George Novak

First, second and booster doses are available at the vaccination clinics. Photo / George Novak

Several drive-through vaccination clinics are being held in the Bay this weekend as the Bay of Plenty District Health Board urges people to get vaccinated and boosted amid rising Covid cases and hospitalisations.

A vaccination drive-through will be at the Tauranga Racecourse this weekend: Saturday from 10am to 2pm and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

Te Manu Toroa is hosting a vaccination clinic at Te Akau Hauora in Pāpāmoa Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

Vaccination drive-throughs in Ōpōtiki, Kawerau and Murupara are open until 3pm Saturday.

The board's Covid-19 programme senior responsible officer Brent Gilbert-De Rios said: "Omicron is here and it's impacting our communities and whānau."

"Give your whānau the best protection against the virus by getting everyone five and older vaccinated, and all adults boosted."

The board said first and second doses were available for everyone aged five and older, and booster doses for everyone aged 18 and older who had their second dose at least three months ago.

In a media statement, the board said the Ministry of Health reported being vaccinated and boosted greatly reduced the likelihood of a person infected with Omicron becoming severely ill and requiring hospital care.

The ministry continued to see a larger proportion of unvaccinated cases in hospital with Covid, it said.

Vaccination drive-throughs in the Bay of Plenty this weekend



Ōpōtiki

Whakatōhea Health Centre, 32A King Street

March 12 from 9 am to 3pm

Kawerau

Ron Hardie Recreation Centre, 111 Onslow Street

March 12 from 10am to 3pm

Murupara

Te Ika Whenua Hauora, 45 Pine Drive

March 12 from 10am to 3pm

Pāpāmoa

Te Akau Hauora, 35E Hartford Avenue

March 12 and 13 from 10am to 3pm

Tauranga

Tauranga Racecourse, Cameron Rd

March 12 from 10am to 2pm and March 13 from 10am to 3pm.