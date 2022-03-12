Several drive-through vaccination clinics are being held in the Bay this weekend as the Bay of Plenty District Health Board urges people to get vaccinated and boosted amid rising Covid cases and hospitalisations.
A vaccination drive-through will be at the Tauranga Racecourse this weekend: Saturday from 10am to 2pm and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
Te Manu Toroa is hosting a vaccination clinic at Te Akau Hauora in Pāpāmoa Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
Vaccination drive-throughs in Ōpōtiki, Kawerau and Murupara are open until 3pm Saturday.
The board's Covid-19 programme senior responsible officer Brent Gilbert-De Rios said: "Omicron is here and it's impacting our communities and whānau."
"Give your whānau the best protection against the virus by getting everyone five and older vaccinated, and all adults boosted."
The board said first and second doses were available for everyone aged five and older, and booster doses for everyone aged 18 and older who had their second dose at least three months ago.
In a media statement, the board said the Ministry of Health reported being vaccinated and boosted greatly reduced the likelihood of a person infected with Omicron becoming severely ill and requiring hospital care.
The ministry continued to see a larger proportion of unvaccinated cases in hospital with Covid, it said.
Vaccination drive-throughs in the Bay of Plenty this weekend
Ōpōtiki
Whakatōhea Health Centre, 32A King Street
March 12 from 9 am to 3pm
Kawerau
Ron Hardie Recreation Centre, 111 Onslow Street
March 12 from 10am to 3pm
Murupara
Te Ika Whenua Hauora, 45 Pine Drive
March 12 from 10am to 3pm
Pāpāmoa
Te Akau Hauora, 35E Hartford Avenue
March 12 and 13 from 10am to 3pm
Tauranga
Tauranga Racecourse, Cameron Rd
March 12 from 10am to 2pm and March 13 from 10am to 3pm.