Omicron is the new variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa in November 2021. Video / NZ Herald

Omicron is the new variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa in November 2021. Video / NZ Herald

Five people with Covid-19 are in Tauranga Hospital as more than 800 people in the Bay of Plenty and 200 in the Lakes District Health Boards test positive.

The Ministry of Health today revealed there were 14,941 new cases in the community throughout New Zealand on Sunday, as well as 305 people in hospital, five in ICU and there was one death.

The person who died from an unrelated medical condition had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. They were a patient at Northland hospital who died on Saturday.

There were 812 new cases in the Bay of Plenty DHB and 208 in the Lakes DHB. Auckland DHB recorded the most new cases with 9046.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 6705.

The Ministry reports a large proportion of recent cases are under the age of 30.

"In the past fortnight, of the 14,940 cases reported, 59 per cent have been under 30 years of age and 12 per cent over the age of 50," it said.

"The two age groups with the highest percentage of cases are people aged between 10-19 years of age and those aged between 20-29 which account for 25 per cent and 25 per cent of cases respectively."

The latest Bay of Plenty and Lakes District Health Board figures have been revealed. Photo / Michael Craig

The opposite pattern has been witnessed with those who are in hospital with the virus. Of the current 236 patients in hospital in the Northern region - there are 305 in the entire country - 19 per cent are under the age of 30 and 54 per cent are over the age of 50.

"This reflects similar trends seen overseas where younger people, who are more socially active, often have higher infection rates, though it is the older age groups which are most likely to require hospital treatment from Covid-19," the Ministry said.

The Ministry said there was a continuing spread of cases across the country, with the Bay of Plenty DHB rates being 759 per 100,000 population. The three Auckland DHBs continue to predominate the highest rates of infection across the country: Auckland 1843 cases per 100,000 population; Counties Manukau 2596 per 100,000 population and Waitemata 1179 per 100,000 population.

Meanwhile, more than two-thirds of eligible New Zealanders have received their booster shot, which the Ministry says is a "huge step" in the fight against the spread of Omicron.

"Wild weather, traffic and queues didn't deter the 70 per cent of those eligible – who have turned out at vaccination clinics across the motu over recent weeks," it said. "Credit also goes to our awesome team of more than 16,000 trained vaccinators who are doing the mahi.

"We thank each and every New Zealander who has joined the fight so far, being boosted has increased their protection against severe disease.

"With Omicron spreading rapidly in our communities, we encourage every remaining eligible person to get boosted. If you had your second vaccination at least three months ago and you're 18 and over you can book online at www.BookMyVaccine.nz or visit a walk-in or drive-thru vaccination clinic. For a list of vaccinations centres visit Healthpoint."

In the Bay of Plenty DHB, 67.1 per cent of people have received their booster and in the Lakes DHB, 67.8 per cent have.