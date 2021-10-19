Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Tauranga Grey Power leader, rest home resident back vaccine efforts

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

A_190521SPLpeter01.JPG University of Otago professor and Immunisation Advisory Centre medical director Peter McIntyre. Photo / Supplied

A_230120aw12bop.JPG Tauranga Grey Power president Jennifer Custins. Photo / NZME

A Grey Power leader and a rest home resident are among Bay of Plenty residents urging the vaccine-hesitant to think of the people around them before deciding not to get vaccinated.

Tauranga Grey Power president Jennifer Custins said she couldn't understand why people "put the brakes" on getting their Covid-19 vaccine.

"It just seems so selfish that people only get the vaccine when it's going to affect them personally."

Custins felt for many in her age group who were watching their children struggle with the economic hardships caused by the virus.

"[The lockdowns] are killing us."

Custins is fully vaccinated, having received her first dose at the end of June.

"I am an essential worker. I felt it was my obligation."

Custins said she supported vaccine passports and thought the loss of some privileges might push some from reluctance into action.

"People just can't carry on isolated from society. They'll want to be able to go to the cinema and the library."

Copper Crest resident John Henry said getting vaccinated was the safest thing to do for himself and the rest of New Zealand.

"Covid-19 will probably be around for a long time. The best we can do is protect ourselves."

Henry has lived at Copper Crest for the past six years. The 80-year-old said there were more than 200 people in the Copper Crest community, and as Resident Committee chairman he knows most of them.

"We virtually live in one bubble," Henry said.

"Vaccination was important for me to protect everybody in the community."

Once life returns to normal, Henry said he was looking forward to not wearing a mask and seeing his family members, who are based in Tasmania.

Henry said vaccination rates needed to improve for that to be possible.

"It's important for very good people to keep volunteering as they did last Saturday around the country, setting up vaccination places and attracting people in."

When asked what he would say to the vaccination-hesitant, Henry replied: "Think of the rest of New Zealand that you're endangering, and whose freedom you're interfering with."

Following a Government mandate, all high-risk health and disability staff must be vaccinated by December 1.

Arvida Group chief executive Jeremy Nicoll said most of the company's staff were already vaccinated but the mandate could provide the "push" some retirement village staff needed.

"It makes the choice real for staff members who may be vaccine-hesitant. The reality is if they're not vaccinated they can't work for us and they are unable to get a job in the sector."

Nicoll called the Government's decision "a fantastic move."

"[It] recognises the importance of keeping our elderly safe. It's very reassuring for our residents' families to know their loved ones are in a safe place."

University of Otago professor and Immunisation Advisory Centre medical director Peter McIntyre said people living in residential aged care were more vulnerable to the virus, due to being less able to cope with the infection and its consequences.

"These consequences include heart and clotting problems as well as lung issues."

McIntyre said other vulnerable people included cancer patients, transplant recipients, people with immune deficiencies, people with Down's Syndrome and people who have significant problems with their heart or lungs.

"[Vaccination] is especially important in households who have a larger number of people [or] include people at higher risk like immune problems, lung and heart problems.

"Transmission of the virus mostly occurs in households rather in the shopping mall or on the bus, though those also contribute."

McIntyre explained the vaccine "trains" the immune system, a bit like a boxer is trained to defeat their opponent through increased fitness and better fighting techniques.