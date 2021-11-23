Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New Bay of Plenty cases revealed, testing in Eastern Bay set up

November 24 2021 The managed isolation system at NZ's border is being dismantled for fully vaccinated Kiwis and travellers will be able to bypass it from early next year. It comes as officials announced there are 215 Covid-19 cases today.

November 24 2021 The managed isolation system at NZ's border is being dismantled for fully vaccinated Kiwis and travellers will be able to bypass it from early next year. It comes as officials announced there are 215 Covid-19 cases today.

There are 12 new cases of Covid 19 in the Bay of Plenty today.

The new cases bring the region's total number associated with this Covid-19 outbreak to 53 and includes the first case from the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

It comes as officials announced there are 215 Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today, meaning the number of Delta outbreak infections has now surpassed 5000.

Six of the Bay of Plenty cases are considered to be known close contacts and were already in isolation. Interviews with three are still underway to determine the source of their infection.

Because of the new case from the Eastern Bay of Plenty, an additional testing site is being set up today at the Waimana Club Rooms from 1pm until late.

Testing will also be available from the Whakatāne War memorial tomorrow from 9am to 4pm.

New locations of interest in Tauranga have also been released by the Ministry of Health today. They include a Mount Maunganui strip club, vape store, bakery, petrol station and dairy.

Tauranga students test positive

Two students at Te Puna School and one student at Mount Maunganui Intermediate School have tested positive for Covid-19.

Te Puna School is closed today, however Mount Maunganui Intermediate School stayed open, with about 30 per cent of the school roll staying at home today.

An email was sent to Te Puna school parents last night advising two children from one family had tested positive for Covid-19.

"The children were infectious at Te Puna School on Thursday 18th November," the email said.

Ministry officials had emphasised that the risk of spread remained "very low" however, the school chose to take a cautious approach and closed today, the email said.

"We will update you on school reopening when the decision is made."

This morning, parents at Mount Maunganui Intermediate School were sent an email confirming one of the students had tested positive for Covid-19.

The email, from principal Melissa Nelson stated that she spoke with the Ministry of Health last night and the advice was to stay open.

"Our school is staying open based on international and local evidence and experience, the risk of Covid-19 transmission within school settings is considered low," the email said.

All students in class with the affected case were contacted overnight and asked to stay home and isolate, the email said.

These students will all receive direct instructions from the ministry today about testing requirements and will not return to school until they have completed their isolation and testing requirements.

Nelson said about 30 per cent of the school roll – including the two classes that were deemed close contacts - stayed at home after a student tested positive for the virus.

However, the school stayed open, following the advice from the Ministry of Health it did not need to close.

She said the families that were staying at home and not deemed close contacts were in discussions with the school, and Nelson suspected the roll may return to normal numbers in the next few days.

Nelson said while it was a bit of shock, it was not unexpected given the cases already in Tauranga.

She was happy with how the community responded to the case and said the school appreciated all the support from the community.

One parent, whose daughter goes to Mount Maunganui Intermediate School, said she was not worried about the case, as it was "bound to happen".

She has one daughter at the school who already had her first vaccine on her own request.

She said her daughter was still at school and they were following the advice of the school, which was advised by the Ministry of Health.

She said she was happy with the way the school handled the situation after sending out a text this morning to check an urgent email, she said.

The school had also kept the school community "in the loop" with the Tahatai Coast School case last week, putting parents' minds at ease about cases in school communities.

Another parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said "knowing my daughter is double jabbed makes me feel relieved and reassured".

She had the "utmost respect" for the teachers and staff and thanked them for being fully vaccinated to allow her daughter to continue learning at the school.

She said Covid-19 was always going to make it into school communities and she was grateful New Zealand had "plenty of time to be prepared" unlike other countries.

At Te Puna School, children in rooms one, two, three, four, eight, nine and 10 were identified as a close contact and needed to get tested immediately and self-isolate at home, the email said.

A close contact was someone who had been identified to have been near the person that tested positive for Covid-19.

Close contacts who had not been vaccinated or had only had one vaccination were advised to stay home and get tested immediately yesterday (day five) and get a test again on Thursday (day 8), the email said. November 18 was considered as day zero.

If symptoms developed during the 10 days, it was advised to get an additional test immediately.

Unvaccinated household members of close contacts had to stay home until the child had received a negative day five test. Vaccinated household members could continue their daily activities, the email said.

Children in rooms five, six, seven, 11, 12 and 13 were identified as casual contacts and were required to self-monitor for symptoms.

All household members could continue their daily activities, the email said.

Pirirakau Hauora manager Donna Motutere said she had a grandchild at the school, who was identified as a close contact.

"Apparently there's been a couple of kids that have caught Covid - their parents have already got it and they were at school while they were infectious.

"One of my grandchildren [is a] close contact so it affects the whole household."

The Pirirakau Hauora manager was opening a Covid testing station today at the Te Puna rugby club carpark from 10am.

"The advice was that all the kids that were close contacts get tested immediately so we've decided we'll do the testing."

Tommy Wilson also has a grandchild at Te Puna School and said they were awaiting further confirmation or news from the principal.

"The kids are self-isolating for ten days.

"Everyone is going to get tested today just to make sure."

Te Puna School principal Neil Towersey and Board of Trustees chairperson Andrew Harrison declined to comment.

New locations of interest in Tauranga

Wednesday 12pm update

Anyone who was at IKandi Mount Maunganui, 313 Maunganui Rd, at the following times needs to self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest.

Wednesday November 17 from 8:45pm to 11:59pm, Thursday November 18 from 12am to 1am, Thursday November 18 from 8:45pm to 11:59pm, Friday November 19 from 12am to 1am, Friday November 19 from 8:45pm to 11:59pm and Saturday November 20 from 12am to 1am.

Anyone who was at Caltex Bayfair on Tuesday November 16 between 7:45am and 9:10am, EasyPuff Vape Store Mount Maunganui on Wednesday Nov 17 between 8:55am and 10:21am, Uppercrust Bakery Mt Maunganui on Wednesday November 17 between 9:04am and 10:24am and Chadwick Road Dairy Tauranga on Friday November 19 between 10:08a and 11:25am must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at this location of interest.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result

Further locations of interest

Tuesday 6pm update

Paengaroa Country Store Te Puke 5 Old Coach Road, RD 9, Te Puke.Wednesday November 17. 7:15 am - 9am, Thursday November 18. 7:15 am - 9am. Friday November 19. 7:15 am - 9am. Saturday November 20. 7:15 am - 9am.

Anyone who visited these location of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

4pm update:

Paengaroa Bakery & Lunch Bar Te Puke. 7 Old Coach Road, RD 9, Te Puke. Wednesday November 17. 7:15 am - 9am, Thursday November 18. 7am - 9am. Friday November 19. 7am - 9am. Saturday November 20. 7am - 9am.

Anyone who visited these location of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Monday 2pm update

Welcome Bay Pharmacy 252 Welcome Bay Rd, Welcome Bay, Tauranga. Tuesday, November 16. 11:45am - 1pm.

Pak'nSave, Papamoa. 42 Domain Rd, Papamoa Beach, Papamoa 3118. Friday, November 19. 10.56am-12.21pm.

Anyone who visited these location of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

12pm update

Countdown Bayfair, Mount Maunganui: 19 Girven Rd, Mount Maunganui, Mount Maunganui 3116. Thursday, November 18 between 4.04pm and 5.50pm.

BP Connect, Mount Maunganui: 570 Maunganui Rd, Mt Maunganui, Mount Maunganui 3116. Friday, November 19 between 9.51am and 11.08am.

Anyone who visited these location of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

8am update

McDonald's, Tauranga: 549 Cameron Rd, Tauranga South, Tauranga 3110. Sunday, November 14 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm

Zest Bakery and Cafe Greerton: 187 Chadwick Rd, Greerton, Tauranga 3112. Wednesday, November 17 between 12.15pm and 2.30pm. Thursday, November 18 between 2.45pm and 5pm.

Bayview Roast and Fish and Chips Shop Tauranga: 19 Bethlehem Rd, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3110. Wednesday, November 17 between 5pm and 6pm.

Welcome Sushi, Tauranga: 252 Welcome Bay Rd, Welcome Bay, Tauranga 3112. Thursday, November 18 between 9am and 11am.

Buff Hair and Beauty, Tauranga South: 575 Cameron Rd, Tauranga South, Tauranga 3112. Thursday, November 18 between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

The Ministry of Health has advised people who were at this location during those times to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

They will have to have another test on day five after being exposed and people must stay home until a negative result is returned.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health," a notice reads.

Members of the public who were at these locations are also urged to record their visit on the ministry's website or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact tracers can be in touch.

Sun 4pm update

• Tauranga Hospital: 829 Cameron Rd, Tauranga South. Sunday, November 14, 6am and 7.30pm. Monday, November 15, between 6am and 3.30pm. Tuesday, November 16, between 6.30am and 11.30pm. Tuesday, November 18, between 6am and 3.30pm.

• The Coffee Club: 1 Marine Parade, Mount Maunganui. Thursday, November 18, between 10.15am and 12pm.

• Le Chat Noir: 144 Chadwick Rd, Greerton. Friday, November 19, between 10.15am and 11.45am.

• Red Cross Shop: 199 Chadwick Rd, Greerton. Friday, November 19, between 8.45am and 10.20am.

• Freddy's Coffee Cart: Cnr Sandhurst and Gloucester Sts, Mount Maunganui. Tuesday, November 16, between 9.30am and 11.30am.

• Baker Bobs Bakery Cafe: 135 Chadwick Rd, Greerton. Friday, November 19, between 10.05am and 11.25am.

• Mustard Seed Cafe: 160 Te Rangitautahanga Rd, Tūrangi. Tuesday, November 16, between 12.05pm and 1.50pm.

• KY Fast Food: 8 Turangi Town Centre, Tūrangi. Friday, November 19, between 4.15pm and 5.40pm.

The Tauranga Hospital has been listed as a location of interest four times across four days earlier this week.

The first visit was on Sunday, November 14 between 6am and 7.30pm, the second visit was a day later at 6am to 8pm.

The second two visits were on Tuesday, November 16, between 6.30am and 11.30pm and then two days later between 6am and 3.30pm.

Anyone who was at the hospital during these specified times must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 10 days.

KY Fast Food and Mustard Seed Cafe in Tūrangi have also been identified as locations of interest.

A person infected with Covid-19 was at Mustard Seed Cafe on Tuesday, November 16, between 9.30am and 11.30am.

KY Fast Food was visited on Friday, November 19, between 4.15pm and 5.40pm.

Anyone who visited these two locations during the specified time must also self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 10 days.

2pm update

• Four Square Te Puna: 626 SH2 RD6, Tauranga. Thursday, November 11, 5.45pm-7pm

• Sporting Life: 46 Te Rangitautahanga Rd, Tūrangi. Thursday, November 18, 10.35am-12.10pm

• Countdown Fraser Cove: 229 Fraser St, Tauranga South, Tauranga. Wednesday, November 17, 1.40pm-4.10pm

• SuperValue Te Kūiti: 95 Rōra St, Te Kūiti. Tuesday, November 16, 6.45am-3.15pm

• Stirling Sports Centre Place: 103/501 Victoria St, Hamilton Central, Hamilton. Thursday, November 11, 3.20pm-6.30pm

• Z Petrol Station Palm Beach: 16 Domain Rd, Pāpāmoa Beach, Pāpāmoa. Friday, November 19, 11.22am-12.30pm

• Thomas's Fish Shop: 74 Broadway, Kaikohe. Friday, November 12, 3pm-4pm

The Jaid Beauty Salon on Hinemoa St, Rotorua, was visited by a person with the virus last Tuesday, November 16, between 4.15pm and 6pm.

The popular Mount Mellick Bar was exposed to a positive case on Friday, November 12, between 9.45pm and 11.59pm and again the next day, November 13, between 12am and 1.30am.

12pm update

• Mount Mellick Bar: 317 Maunganui Rd, Mt Maunganui (twice)

• Jaid Beauty Salon: 1144 Hinemoa St, Rotorua

• Subway Kerikeri: 9 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri

The Ministry of Health has advised people who were at those places during those times to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

They will have to have another test on day five after being exposed and people must stay home until a negative result is returned.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health," a notice reads.

Members of the public who were at these locations are also urged to record their visit on the ministry's website or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact tracers can be in touch.

Subway Kerikeri, on Cobham Rd in Kerikeri, has also been named a location of interest. A person with Covid was there on Friday, November 12, between 12pm and 1pm.

The advice for people there at the same time is to monitor your health for 14 days after visiting and get a test if symptoms start to develop.

The ministry released one new location earlier this morning.