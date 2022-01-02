Covid 19 Delta outbreak: First case numbers for 2022, new locations of interest in Rotorua, Taupō, Tauranga and Ōpōtiki

Several new close contact locations of interest have been released by the Ministry of Health. Photo / Andrew Warner

There are 22 new cases of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty and four in the Lakes district, figures for the last two days have shown.

Several new close contact locations of interest have been reported by the Ministry of Health, requiring self-isolation and immediate testing.

Of the new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region, 15 are in Tauranga, five are in the Western Bay of Plenty and two are in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Fifteen of these are linked to previously reported cases, with the remaining still being investigated for potential links.

In the Lakes District Health Board region, all four cases were in Rotorua. One case is linked to a previously reported case, with the remaining still being investigated for potential links.

All cases are isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

There was no official 1pm statement released by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

Several close contact locations of interest were reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

Anyone who was at the below locations during the stated times must self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after being exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health. Record your visit online or call Healthline so contact tracers can get in touch.

Close contact locations of interest

- Cayman's Sports Bar Kawerau: December 26 from 2.15pm to 10pm and December 27 from 11am to 6pm.

- Te Puke Bowling Club: December 28 from 8.15am to 5pm

- The Comm Whakatāne: December 27 from 11.15 am to 2.30pm

- St Thomas More Church Mount Maunganui: December 26 from 8am to 10.30am

- Cafe Botannix Bethlehem: December 21 from 12.45pm to 2.30pm

January 2 locations of interest update

- Skyline Rotorua: December 29 from 11am to 7pm.

- Event Cinemas Tauranga Crossing Mall Tauriko: December 27 from 2.20pm to 6pm.

- Katsubi Bayfair Shopping Centre Mount Maunganui: December 26 from 11.40am to 1.10pm

- Hello Sushi Tauranga Crossing Mall: December 27 from 12.50pm to 2.30pm

- Macpac Bayfair Shopping Centre Mt Maunganui: December 26 from 12.34pm to 1.57pm

- Spoon and Paddle Cafe Taupō: December 30 from 8.23am to 9.14am

- Noodle Canteen Taupō: December 29 from 8.29pm to 9pm.

- Ohiwa Beach Holiday Park Ōpōtiki: December 27 at 2pm to December 31 at 8am.

- Dotti Bayfair Shopping Centre Mount Maunganui: December 26 from 12.45pm to 2.05pm

- Platypus Shoes Tauranga Crossings Mall Tauriko: December 27 from 1.20pm to 2.45pm

Anyone who was at these locations during the stated times must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.