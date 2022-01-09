Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 16 more cases in Bay of Plenty, 2 in Lakes District

Two people with Covid-19 are being treated in Tauranga Hospital. There are 16 new community cases in Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty. Photo/ NZME

There are 16 new Covid-19 cases in the Bay of Plenty over the past two days, including more than a dozen in Tauranga.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 13 of those cases were in Tauranga and three were in the Western Bay of Plenty District. All cases were linked to previously notified cases.

Meanwhile, there are also two more cases identified in the Lakes District Health Board area, both in Rotorua. The ministry said one case was linked to a previously notified case and the other case was still being investigated.

Nationally, there are 31 people currently being treated in hospital: two in Tauranga, 12 in Middlemore which includes two in intensive care, 11 in Auckland, five in North Shore and one in Northland.

The ministry has also notified seven more places of interest in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui between January 2 and 5.



• Countdown Tauranga on January 2 between 4pm and 5.30pm;

• The Bottle-O Hillsdene on January 2 between 4.32pm and 5.45pm;

• Paper Plane on January 5 between 2.25pm to 4.30pm;

• Evolution Clothing on January 5 between 3.07pm and 4.15pm;

• Lululemon on January 5 between 3.15pm and 4.20pm;

• Astrolabe Brew Bar on January 5 between 4.03pm and 4.45pm;

• And the Downtown Foodmarket on January 5 between 7.29pm and 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, two recent cases in Wellington reported on January 8 are linked to recent travel to the Bay of Plenty earlier this week. So far no new cases have arisen since then.

This includes one with a possible link to the Drum & Base festival at Wharepai Domain on January 3.

Anyone who was in Tauranga for the festival is advised to urgently get tested and isolate at home until they receive a negative test.

In the past two days there have been 85 new community cases identified, including 57 in Auckland and seven in the Waikato area, plus 64 at the border, the ministry confirmed.

The ministry is urging anyone with symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if vaccinated.

"Please stay at home until you return a negative test result. We are also asking people to regularly check the locations of interest as these are regularly updated and to follow the advice provided."

According to the Waikato District Health Board's Facebook message, Covid-19 has been detected in wastewater in Whangamatā.

The Waikato DHB said on Friday that health officials had not been able to link the wastewater detection to a confirmed or recovered case, "meaning there could be an undetected case in the Whangamatā area".

As a precautionary measure, a pop-up Covid-19 testing site is operating at the Whangamatā War Memorial Hall today and on Monday from 10.30am to 2.30pm. The hall is located at 328 Port Rd, Whangamatā.

Covid-19 testing is also available at Whangamatā Medical Centre on Lincoln Rd and people need to phone first to book an appointment.

The DHB said anyone with cold, flu or Covid-19 symptoms should get a test, even if they were vaccinated.

"If you are unsure, a health professional can let you know. Call Healthline for free on 0800 358 5453 or doctor or nurse, or your iwi health provider."

In the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area, 90 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated, and 94 per cent of the rest have had their first doses.

Eighty-eight per cent of the Lakes District Health Board's eligible population are fully vaccinated and 92 per cent of the balance had their first doses.