There are 32 new cases of Covid-19 between the Bay of Plenty and Lakes regions today. Image / Getty Images

There are 20 new cases of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty today and 12 in the Lakes area, with one person in intensive care.

The Ministry of Health reports that, of the new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region, 18 are in Tauranga and two are in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Thirteen are linked to known cases and seven are under investigation, with one likely to be reclassified as historical.

In the Lakes District Health Board area, 10 of the new case are in Rotorua and two are in Taupō.

Eleven cases are linked to known cases and one is under investigation.

One person with Covid is in ICU or HDU in Rotorua Hospital. There is one other case in the hospital.

A drive-through vaccination event planned for Tauranga and Whakatāne today has been cancelled due to wet weather.

Locations of interest

The Coffee Club in Taupō has today been named a "close contact" location of interest for Wednesday between 9.30am and 10.30am.

Yesterday, several other new close contact locations were listed including Timezone Motion Entertainment Rotorua between 11am and 2pm on January 29.

Likewise, anyone who attended a private event at Oropi Memorial Hall and Community Centre from 5.30pm to 11.30pm on January 27, or those who were at a separate private event at Gurudwara Kalgidhar Sahib Pyes Pa, on Cheyne Rd, from 9am to 3pm on January 29 is also regarded as a close contact.

The Ministry of Health advises anyone who was at either of these new locations of interest to must self-isolate, test immediately and also on day five.

National

There are 188 new community cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health announced.

Fourteen people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

With 27 new cases detected at the border today, the seven-day rolling average of border cases is 38.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 170.

Cases peaked at a record daily high of 243 on Saturday but dipped slightly to 208 yesterday, while epidemiologist Michael Baker said New Zealand's current average doubling time of four to five days is lower than what was previously seen overseas.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said this reflects how the spread was being slowed down by the current traffic light settings and contact tracing efforts.