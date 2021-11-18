Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Two local cases found in Tauranga area

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

There are two Covid-19 community cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the cases, one in Tauranga and the other in Mount Maunganui, today about 1.30pm.

The Bay of Plenty Times first reported the suspected cases shortly after midday. It is understood the Tauranga case is in Pyes Pā.

Tauranga had no confirmed cases of Covid yesterday but it was revealed the virus had been detected in wastewater samples collected in the city and Mount Maunganui on Monday.

This followed positive detections from November 10 and 11 samples.

The Tauranga case came in after the official 9am cut-off time for reporting and will be included in tomorrow's figures. Only the Mount Maunganui case is being included in today's figures.

"Any locations of interest will be added to the Ministry's website as these are identified," the Ministry said.

"Everyone who lives in or has travelled to the region is asked to monitor locations of interest regularly and follow any advice given.

"Anyone with Covid-19 related symptoms is asked to get tested as soon as possible – even if the symptoms are mild."

Including the Mount Maunganui case, there were 167 community cases announced today around the country. A case announced in Lakes DHB yesterday is officially reported in today's figures.

There are 85 people in hospital today, six of which are in the intensive care unit.

There were also two deaths announced today, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s.

Conversations with the woman's family have not finished therefore, details about her death have not been released.

The man had a number of underlying health conditions and was receiving "appropriate ward-level care" after being admitted to North Shore Hospital earlier this month with Covid-19.

Where to get tested

Mount Maunganui

• Girven Road Medical Centre

• Mount Medical Centre

• Farm Street Family Health Centre

Ōmōkoroa

• Ōmōkoroa Medical Centre

Ōtūmoetai

• Family Doctors

Pāpāmoa

• Papamoa Pines Medical Centre - Palm Springs Clinic

• Papamoa Pines Medical Centre - Domain Road Clinic

• The Doctors Papamoa

• Te Manu Toroa (Te Akau Hauora)

Tauranga

• Ōtumoetai Doctors

• Bethlehem Medical Centre

• Chadwick Healthcare - Bethlehem

• Chadwick HealthCare - Tauriko

• Chadwick HealthCare - Greerton

• The Doctors Tauranga

• The Doctors Bureta

• Bethlehem Family Doctor

• Chadwick Healthcare - South City

• The Doctors Welcome Bay

• Fifth Avenue Family Practice

• Ngati Kahu Hauora GP Service

• Pirirakau Hauora

• Family Doctors

• Hairini Family Health Centre

Source: Healthpoint

Local leaders react

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said he was surprised cases hadn't arrived earlier after they appeared in Rotorua and Waikato.

"Each workplace has been planning, training and stocking up for when delta arrives," Cowley said. "Their planning will now be tested.

"Many people in the Western Bay community are doing what they have been asked to do; they're vaccinated, they're contact tracing, and many businesses have established staff bubbles so cases won't take out entire workforces."

Cowley thought the region would start the new traffic light framework under red status given the Bay of Plenty's relatively low vaccination level.

"Businesses are preparing for the new traffic light framework and assessing whether they will require vaccine passes to stay open this summer," he said.

"Employers should be preparing for staff to be required to isolate as case numbers will likely increase. Businesses can apply for funding from Government to help employees to isolate at home while they wait for testing or recover if they're infectious."

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley. Photo / George Novak

Earlier today, Tauranga MP Simon Bridges said he thought it was "inevitable" cases would appear in the city.

"We're going to see this around New Zealand," he said. "That doesn't though mean it's not concerning and I acknowledge there'll be a lot of locals in Tauranga who will be concerned.

"I think the best we can say is if you're not vaccinated, get onto it. If you've got symptoms, obviously get tested. In the end though, what's also true is life has to go on, and the people of Tauranga and the Western Bay are resilient. I think they will, in a no-nonsense way, get on with it."

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges. Photo / George Novak

Elsewhere, Red Stag Investments Limited managing director Jason Cordes said there was a team member of Red Stag Wood Solutions in Taupō who tested positive for Covid-19.

Cordes said the team member tested positive on Monday and had been on a road trip with a person from the Taupō cluster about one week before. The result was confirmed yesterday.

"Everyone at Red Stag Wood Solutions has had no less than one vaccination," Cordes said.

"Other members of the person's household have tested negative."

Cordes said the Ministry of Health estimated the possible time of exposure to parties from Rotorua was approximately half an hour.

"We've been told there is a low risk of contagion."

Cordes said the person became aware they were a contact sometime late last weekend.

"The person does not live in Rotorua. They work in Rotorua."

Cordes said the person came to work in Rotorua on Monday and notified management that they were a close contact.

"At that point, they were directed immediately to leave and get a covid test."

Cordes said anyone who travelled and lived with this person had been tested and received negative results.

"We are following protocols explicitly."

The person who tested positive showed no symptoms and had received the first vaccine.

Cordes said the staff at Red Stag Wood Solutions were following all instructions provided by the Ministry of Health.