"The clock is already ticking."

This is the stark warning from the city's leader as Covid-19 is again detected in Tauranga's wastewater.

Tauranga had no confirmed cases of Covid yesterday but it was revealed the virus had been detected in wastewater samples collected in the city and Mount Maunganui on Monday.

This followed positive detections from November 10 and 11 samples.

There were also seven new Covid-19 community cases in the neighbouring Lakes District Health Board region yesterday, bringing that area's total to 14.

Tauranga City Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said it was only a matter of time before Covid-19 cases appeared in the city.

"The clock is already ticking — we have confirmed cases in Hamilton, Taupō and Rotorua, and it's only a matter of time before Tauranga is added to that list," she said.

"That makes it crucial for anyone who is not already vaccinated to get the jab now before it is too late so that they can help keep themselves, their whānau and friends and the wider community safe."

Her comments come as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced yesterday people would be able to travel to or from Auckland from December 15 if they had received both Covid-19 vaccines or had returned a negative test in the past 72 hours.

She said police would make random spot checks on the roads and people breaking the rules could face an infringement fine of $1000.

Cabinet will meet on November 29 to decide when the traffic light system will replace the alert level system nationwide.

Auckland will initially move into Red, the highest level with greater protections than alert level 2, a Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet Covid-19 Group spokesperson said.

It is not clear what regions will join Auckland at Red.

As of Tuesday, 86 per cent of the eligible population in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area had received their first dose and 76 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Miss Gee's Bar and Eatery owner Ashleigh Gee was praying for the Bay of Plenty to enter the Green setting, saying it would be "massive for us".

"We're still 50 per cent down because we don't have the dance floor. I'm keen to do whatever we can do to have everyone back out and dancing," she said.

"In my ideal world, we'd be at Green and Miss Gee's would have vaccination certificates and we're going full tilt."

Hospitality NZ accommodation sector Bay of Plenty chairman and Tauranga's 850 Cameron Motel owner Tony Bullot said moteliers expected a busy summer.

"Most operators have noticed good bookings for December-January and in fact, we've had bookings right through [the pandemic] that have been cancelling or rescheduling because people are wanting to get out. If they can't get out, they're rescheduling."

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges said the country needed to be opened urgently.

"Businesses are really struggling and, in some cases, going to the wall. No one can get through [to Tauranga] and if you're in Auckland, you can't even open."

Mount Water Bikes owner Jess Ratana said the traffic light announcement was "really exciting".

The company will launch in Pilot Bay next month, with five water bikes available for hire.

Ratana said Mount Water Bikes was part of Taupō Pedal Boats which opened in February. It had noticed a drastic decrease in business after Auckland and parts of Waikato were put in lockdown.

"Probably 90 per cent of our customers in Taupō are not local ... so we've noticed the difference.

"From a business sense, we're really excited for the country to open back up. I think it's going to make a huge difference."

Hospitality New Zealand Bay of Plenty branch president Reg Hennessy said he could not see Aucklanders rushing to the Bay.

"I think they've got to re-organise their own lives. I think people will be a little bit cautious about where they travel to straight away."

Hennessy said using vaccine certificates would be "hard work" and would put pressure on top of busy staff facing "other pressures" such as checking identifications, for problem gambling and if people drink too much.

"We're also going to have these people that are going to be quite nasty to people who won't let them in due to the fact they're not vaccinated — we've got that problem to face at some stage."

Waimarino Water and Adventure Park owner Blair Anderson said he was still getting his head around the new system but any changes wouldn't mean too much.

"We've only just realised the levels we're already using and now they're bringing in the traffic light," he said.

"In the way of our business, we've got all of the Covid protocols with our staff wearing masks, all of our staff are vaccinated ... we have all the processes in place."

Bay of Plenty District Health Board Covid programme operations manager Brent Gilbert de Rios said it was closely monitoring vaccination uptake.

"The Bay of Plenty DHB is focused on providing a range of opportunities for everyone in the Bay to get vaccinated.

"This includes supporting what local government, non-government organisations, community leaders, the social sector, the business sector and other stakeholders to encourage their communities to get vaccinated."

On December 15, Aucklanders who have been vaccinated or tested will be able to reconnect with the rest of the country in time for Christmas, Ardern said.

To minimise the risk of Covid-19 spreading, travellers will need to be either fully vaccinated or have a negative test within 72 hours of departure. This requirement will be in place until January 17.

"Aucklanders can now book summer travel and accommodation with confidence and businesses inside Auckland and around the rest of the country can plan for summer travellers," Ardern said.

"The boundary is, of course, two ways, so the changes also mean Aucklanders and Auckland businesses can start receiving New Zealanders from all over the country, allowing families and friends to reconnect and business to receive a much-needed boost before Christmas."