Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Fun things to do in Tauranga in level 3 this weekend

Rocky Trask, 4, getting some golf in during alert level 3 with grandfather Gerry Trask. Photo / George Novak

Rocky Trask, 4, getting some golf in during alert level 3 with grandfather Gerry Trask. Photo / George Novak

Informal golf, an obstacle course through the house or a virtual relay.

These are just a few alert level 3-friendly ideas to entertain the family this weekend - but they come with a reminder to stay safe and local.

Golf is one recreational activity back under level 3 with restrictions.

Bay of Plenty Golf chief executive Chris McAlpine said some players had been on the greens, but with the clubs closed, no flags going up, and only solo players or small bubble groups allowed, it was informal and not as busy as normal.

He said some smaller clubs hadn't opened in level 3 because they didn't have staff available to supervise golfers.

Walkers and dog owners had been taking advantage of the lack of golfers.

He said at the Tauranga Golf Club course near his place there would have been 300 to 400 people using the course to exercise every day.

Sport BOP communications team leader Danen Jones said Sport NZ had compiled some great guidelines on its website about what sport, recreation and play activities could be undertaken at alert level 3.

Recreational fishing helping people to pass the time in alert level 3. Photo / George Novak

She said this was a time when a little bit of imagination could go a long way.

"Why not try and create a fun family obstacle course around the house and see who can complete it the fastest?

"Or set up a sports challenge such as trying to bounce a ball into a bucket on the other side of the yard?

"It's also a great time to get out on the bike or go for a walk and explore the local neighbourhood. You never know what fun, new trails you'll discover when you take the time."

For bored kids, she also suggested checking out some online resources.

"Last year our tamariki team put together a series of video activity challenges that kids could also complete at home, such as rolling, hopping or striking. Check them out at sportbop.co.nz/go4itchallenge."

Jones said the disruptions and confines of lockdown could be hard, but all around the world we are seeing the value of being active to help get through these tough times.

"For many people who are working from home, a simple walk around the block can be a really important mental break during the day.

"And if you have kids, don't be afraid to get out and play together. We're never too old to have a bit of fun."

Tauranga City Council general manager community services Gareth Wallis said with the sun out it was nice to get some fresh air, and there were plenty of options for that.

"While Mauao, McLaren Falls Park and Oropi Mountain Bike Park are all closed, our other parks and reserves are still open to the public, so you can use them to exercise in your local area.

"Remember to stay close to where you live, and keep your distance from others while exercising. That means keeping 2m away at all times and also keep your dogs on leash."



He said Mauao was closed at alert level 3 for safety reasons. People seen trying to breach the barriers would be reported to police.

Mauao is closed at alert level 3 for safety reasons. Photo / George Novak

"At alert level 3 all Bay Venues are also closed. Although all outdoor sports facilities and courts are open, please stay away from all sports equipment including skate parks and pump tracks."

Bay of Plenty police district commander Superintendent Andy McGregor said alert level restrictions were in place for everyone's safety and now was not the time to lose sight of that and jeopardise efforts so far.

He said people should be staying home unless they had a reason to travel, such as accessing permitted services or exercising.

Police will be at popular recreational spots reminding people of the restrictions.

Motorists should also expect to be stopped and asked about the nature of their travel.

Anyone going long distances to mountain bike trails or beaches can expect to be turned around.

Mountain biking is permitted at level 3, but riders need to stick to easy trails they're familiar with - it's not the time for newbies.

"Should you run into trouble with weather or injury and require help, you immediately put others at risk," McGregor said.

Fun, active recreation ideas

• An obstacle course around the house or backyard

• Backyard camping

• Home bubble Olympics

• Check out Conservation Week activity ideas at www.doc.govt.nz

• Decide on a distance and have a virtual relay competition with other bubbles