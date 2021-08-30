Covid 19 coronavirus delta outbreak: Food scrap and glass recycling collections resume at level 3

83 new community cases of Covid-19 were reported today, bringing the total number of cases in the community to 511. Video / NZ Herald

Glass recycling and food scrap collection will soon resume for Western Bay of Plenty residents.

This comes as New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary prepares to to alert level 3 from 11.59pm tomorrow.

Western Bay of Plenty Council chief executive John Holyoake said staff wouldn't be rushing to reopen facilities but the risks around providing services eased as the country moves down alert levels.

"There are a few more services we can safely get to in alert level 3 while continuing to keep our staff and our communities safe," he said.

Full kerbside collections could take place at level 3 and recycling centres would reopen with restrictions in place from Tuesday, September 7.

A written statement issued by the council said while glass and mixed recycling would be collected, this would not be sorted into green, brown and clear.

"Please only fill your glass crates to be level with the top of the crate. If you have additional glass, please hold onto it until the recycling centres re-open," it said.

Residents could return to placing their food scraps and glass in their appropriate bin or crate and placing these out on their normal schedule for their address.

Building control officers, animal services, compliance officers, development engineering, utility staff, key contractors, reserves officers and meter readers would work in the community under safety plans.

Council libraries, service centres, swimming pools, playgrounds, boat ramps, and some public toilets remain closed until further notice. And council meetings, public consultation and hearings would be carried out virtually.

Holyoake recognised the disruption the recent service changes had caused to the community, however, he thanked residents for the overall support.

"Although council offices are closed, our team are doing everything they can from home to support the community. The team will be responding to phone, email and online enquiries as normal."

