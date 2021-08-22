Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Essential maintenance to continue on Bay of Plenty roads

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / NZ Herald.

Essential maintenance will continue on Waikato and Bay of Plenty state highways during lockdown, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has assured.

This work will help ensure the network remains safe for essential workers, for the movement of essential goods and to "support lifeline functions" during the nationwide Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown, NZTA said in a statement today.

Regional manager maintenance and operations Rob Campbell said major project work was not seen as an essential service and had been stood down while New Zealand was at Alert Level 4, as had non-essential maintenance activities.

"Maintenance activities are allowed only if they address immediate risks to safety, property or the environment and/or for nationally important infrastructure," he said.

"Services to maintain and protect work sites to ensure they are safe can continue and this includes things like traffic management and environmental controls. We will continue to manage and monitor environmental risks and traffic management plans to protect each worksite and make sure all sites are safe for the travelling public.

Baypark to Bayfair Link (B2B) construction. Photo / File

"Waka Kotahi will ensure that all temporarily closed work sites on the state highway network remain safe for road users, and appropriate traffic management measures will be in place."

In the Bay of Plenty these sites include:

• State Highway 2, Waihī to Ōmokoroa safety improvements project

• State Highway 2, Wainui Road to Ōpōtiki safety improvements project

• State Highway 2/State Highway 29A, Baypark to Bayfair Link project

• State Highway 5 Tarukenga to Ngongotahā safety and SH5/State Highway 36 roundabout improvements project

• State Highway 30/Te Ngae Road Rotorua Eastern Corridor Stage One project

In the Waikato these sites include:

• Waikato Expressway, Hamilton section

• State Highway 3, Awakino Tunnel Bypass project

• State Highway 25, Hikaui Bridge, Coromandel

• State Highway 27, Mangawhero Bridge replacement

• State Highway 30, Camp Whakamaru resilience works

• State Highway 41, Hohotaka resilience works

Planning and administrative support work will continue remotely where possible, in preparation for returning to work under the various alert levels.

Campbell asked people to be patient and respectful to road workers and look out for their safety and wellbeing.

"If you see contractors out on the roads during the shutdown period please remember that they are carrying out essential work to keep us all safe.

"If you are using the roads during this period remember to comply with any temporary speed reductions through roadworks to keep workers safe.

"Only head out for essential supplies or services, otherwise, please stay safe, and stay home. If you must drive to access essential supplies or services please take care, drive to the conditions, and obey the speed limits."

People are also encouraged to call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS to report any urgent safety issues on the state highway network.