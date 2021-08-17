Covid 19 Coronavirus: Appearing in court in Rotorua or Tauranga? What you need to know

Courts in Rotorua and Tauranga are still open for urgent cases, but most have been adjourned. Photo / File

People due to appear in court this week to face their charges could be given a few extra days to think about their situations.

Chief Justice Dame Helene Winkelmann has issued a statement outlining the courts process for the three days during lockdown Level 4.

It effectively means all trials and non-priority cases will be adjourned for at least 48 hours and all those in custody or who have been arrested will have their hearings go ahead via audio visual link under strict social-distancing rules.

She urged anyone not sure to contact 0800 COURTS.

Tauranga-based lawyer Martin Hine, who is also a regular representing Rotorua and Whakatāne clients, said it was a difficult time for everyone but with patience and tolerance, everyone would still be dealt with and justice would be served.

"Covid has done wonders for developing the electronic alternatives. We will be able to look after people but we have to have patience. It is a tough time for all including defendants and complainants but we have to grit our teeth and we will get through all of this."

Hine said like all those involved in the court system, they had spent the last 12 hours planning their priorities during the coming three days.

"Anyone who is in custody will still be able to be dealt with by AVL and remotely. Anyone arrested will be able to be seen and processed in the usual way."

Family members wanting to attend court for special reasons needed to get permission from judges.

Hine said anyone else who had been remanded on bail or summonsed to appear in judges, magistrates and registrars' lists would be advised of a new court date.

"It's going to be a fair amount of mayhem but not quite as much as the last one as we hope it will just be for three days. I guess we hope for the best but be prepared for the worst."

He said while it was frustrating for family and friends wanting to be in court to support those appearing via audio visual link, it was no different to those not being able to be with their loved ones in hospital under lockdown.

"For the greater community interest, we have to abide by the rules. It's not a happy time by any stretch but we have to make sure people are safe and have access to the courts and judges and are dealt with fairly. It's caught us out of the blue but the protocols are there and we are used to using them."

Among the trials being put off in the region is the Rotorua District Court trial of a woman who has pleaded not guilty to arson on May 8 last year.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of burning down a house she was in the process of buying for an "insurance job" to gain a financial windfall of about $85,000 by getting a section of land for just $70,0000.

Defence and crown lawyers closed their cases to the jury yesterday afternoon and Judge Greg Hollister-Jones was due to sum up the case at 10am today before the jury retired to consider their verdicts.

However, Judge Hollister-Jones has now adjourned the trial to 10am on Monday, pending a lifting of lockdown levels.