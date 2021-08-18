Rotorua and Tauranga students devastated as Big Sing gala event cancelled

Raukura, from Rotorua Boys' High School, directed by Elisha Hulton. Photo / Supplied

Tears and disbelief blanketed hundreds of children about to take the stage as news came through New Zealand was being plunged into lockdown.

For these children, it meant the big final concert they had trained months for was cancelled.

The call came from the New Zealand Choral Federation chief executive Christine Argyle at 6.15pm on Tuesday, just 45 minutes before the gala concert of The Big Sing Upper North Island Cadenza was due to start.

The 330 students who formed the mass choir from all 12 choirs in practice before the gala concert was cancelled. Photo / Supplied

"There were tears and disbelief and then a flurry of activity as everyone's plans changed," Cadenza co-ordinator Elizabeth Pilaar from Rotorua said.

Buses started arriving at the Energy Event Centre doors in the pouring rain as the 12 choirs that were meant to take the stage had to be transferred back to their accommodation to make plans to go home.

"Most headed back to hotels to collect their gear and drive home – eight of our 12 choirs were from Auckland and wanted to be back before 11.59pm. Confused audience arrived and were quickly sent away again."

The gala concert would have been the culmination of two full days of singing. Twelve choirs from Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Rotorua came together on Monday and Tuesday for four sessions of adjudicated performance that were open to the public.

Animoso from Bethlehem College, directed by James Williams. Photo / Supplied

Among the local choirs were Raukura from Rotorua Boys' High School, directed by Elisha Hulton, and Animoso from Bethlehem College, directed by James Williams.

Results from the two days haven't all come out yet but Raukura Choir from Rotorua Boys' High School was awarded the highest level of performance, the Tui award for their singing.

Animoso from Bethlehem was awarded the Wharauroa, one of the excellence and merit awards.

Throughout the two days, there were three workshop sessions involving all 350 students and this was led by John Rosser, the national director of The Big Sing.

The Big Sing is a national high school choir competition, run by the New Zealand Choral Federation, held in regional competitions throughout the country.

The top 24 choirs nationally go on to sing in the finale, due to be held this year in Christchurch at the end of August.

The next best 18 sing in three Cadenzas, one in Rotorua, one in Whanganui and the South Island in Timaru.

"So the quality of choirs that came together in Rotorua this week was superb," Pilaar said.

Their adjudicator was Tim Wayne-Wright who has recently moved to New Zealand from England and was a member of the internationally acclaimed The King's Singers for many years.

"Tim is not only a superb choral and solo singer but an incredibly friendly and helpful musician, guiding and encouraging the students in their singing. He expressed his delight and surprise at how supportive all the singers are towards each other in different choirs, even though they are still competing against one another – he had never experienced that before."

Pilaar, who is also the Bay of Plenty and Waikato New Zealand Choral Federation chairwoman, said those in the federation were used to that support from singers.

"The atmosphere at The Big Sing competitions is amazing, electric, and very supportive as well as being competitive. Music has the power to draw people together in ways nothing else can do – the most powerful of drugs and with no side effects."

Despite the event being cut short, Cadenza was a success.

"It was a superb celebration of music and the choirs loved it. Many thanks go to those who have supported it, especially the Rotorua Trust, and the public who at least were able to enjoy the sessions – the choirs will be back next year, don't miss them."