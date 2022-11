Whangamata turn-off on State Highway 25a in Hikuai, Coromandel. Photo / Nikki Preston

Police are currently responding to weather-related incidents on Tairua Road, Hikuwai which are affecting access to eastern Coromandel settlements.

The road is blocked one kilometre north of McBeth Road and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route and to expect delays.

It's also reported that the one-lane bridge to Pauanui is impassable, and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route or to limit travel until the situation is resolved.