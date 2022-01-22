Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Concerns for future of Bay of Plenty shellfish amid overharvesting

4 minutes to read
Tangata whenua Reon Tuanau at a historic pa site in Anzac Bay. Photo / Talia Parker

Tangata whenua Reon Tuanau at a historic pa site in Anzac Bay. Photo / Talia Parker

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

"Ignorant" out-of-towners spending summer holidays in the Tauranga area are sparking concern for the future of the region's shellfish population.

From November 2021 to January 12 this year, 33 people were caught collecting shellfish illegally.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.