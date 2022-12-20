The event was held at Coronation Park in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Hamish Gleeson

Hundreds of dollars worth of food has been donated to Tauranga’s foodbank thanks to a first-time Christmas event likely to become a yearly tradition.

About 500 people went to Mount Maunganui’s Coronation Park on Sunday night for Christmas Movie in the Park hosted by The Hits Bay of Plenty and Pacific Toyota.

People enjoyed evening light, food, and the screening of 8-Bit Christmas, starring Neil Patrick Harris, on a 40 sq m screen.

Moviegoers were asked for one thing in exchange: donations for the Tauranga Community Foodbank, as part of the Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal.

The Hits Bay of Plenty's Hamish Gleeson helped organise the event. Photo / Mead Norton

The Hits Bay of Plenty’s Hamish Gleeson, who organised the event, said 366 food items and 18 Christmas gifts were donated on the night.

“I’m really happy with the turn-out for the first-ever event. We are only going to get bigger and better now as this will no doubt be an annual event.

“People were so excited to get out for the night and spend some time with friends and family.”

He said helping the foodbank through this event was a “no-brainer” and an opportunity for the radio station — which, like the Bay of Plenty Times, is owned by NZME — to connect with listeners while giving back to those in need.

“The Hits is all about community. Getting to put this event on was an honour and we got to meet so many smiling faces who listen to us but have never met us.”

The atmosphere on the night was “incredible” with canned food being the most common type of item donated, he said.

However “one of the most notable donations” was a brand-new pair of Converse sneakers.

The new event will become a yearly tradition. Photo / Hamish Gleeson

Gleeson said many in attendance told him they appreciated the meaning behind the event, saying it had inspired them to donate more.

“It was so simple for people to just grab a can of food and in exchange, be treated to an amazing night out. I spoke with a lot of people who had never thought about donating to the foodbank, but after this event said they will most definitely be donating more.”

He took the donations to the foodbank on Monday.

Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said it was “very special and a wee bit cool” seeing a car “absolutely loaded” with donations pull up at the warehouse.

“It will help out a lot of people with much-needed food. Thank you to everyone who took the opportunity to donate when they attended the movie night.”