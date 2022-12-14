An artist’s impression of the proposed stadium concept.

New potential uses for a community stadium in Tauranga’s CBD have been revealed in an update to stakeholders today.

A feasibility study for a $170 million community stadium that would be able to host anything from small functions and community sports to summer festivals was released in May, which the Tauranga City Council agreed should continue to a detailed business case.

Western Bay of Plenty economic development agency Priority One and partners have now received the draft business case for the stadium facility, which it will use to update key users of Wharepai Domain, the preferred location for a new multi-use arena.

The draft business case highlights the additional usage opportunities a new stadium would provide for the community, as well as the effect it will have on current users.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said, in a media statement, the potential community stadium presented many opportunities for Tauranga and the wider Bay of Plenty.

“This important project is more than just a stadium. What we’re learning through this business case process and speaking with the community is that there is significant demand for festivals and concerts, teaching opportunities and meetings, as well as providing space for the exhibition market.

“The opportunities for sport are also significant. The draft business case presents a model that would ensure the facility can accommodate community events and sports year-round, alongside commercial sports and entertainment which will be scheduled as and when required.

“For many sports groups who regularly use the space today, amenities can be improved through the development of a community multi-sports facility with field and lighting upgrades. This would benefit players of cricket, rugby, and football, with tennis provisions remaining unchanged.”

The proposed stadium aligned with the master plan for the Domain proposed by Tauranga City Council earlier this year. The multi-use arena, once completed, would also be fitted with amenities to accommodate strong demand for exhibitions, trade shows and functions, allowing commercial events to also be hosted there.

Bay of Plenty Rugby chief executive Mike Rogers said, in a media statement, he was encouraged by the work done so far and the efforts to ensure everyone’s needs were met.

“It is our view that the city is lacking appropriate facilities for sport and events. The new stadium will be a game-changer for our community, and we are excited about the breadth of use of the proposed stadium and adjacent fields.

“The community rugby game is at the heart of what we do, so it’s great that from what we have been told, schools and clubs will have the opportunity to benefit from the new facility, when in some cases community sport is forgotten about with such a large development.”

Toby Burrows, who delivers the major music festival Bay Dreams, was in support of the proposed model, saying: “If the region wants to continue to attract large-scale concerts and festivals, it is crucial that the city has the appropriate venue infrastructure to host such events.”

Tauranga City Council Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said, in a media statement, early and ongoing engagement with affected stakeholders had resulted in some thorough and amicable conversations so far.

“It’s really encouraging to see the majority of the community wanting to get behind this project, taking an active role in sharing their vision of a space that represents what the region really needs right now.”

The business case was expected to be completed in early 2023 and delivered to the project partners.

Once complete, and with funding options explored, the case will be presented to Tauranga City Council for consideration, with the view that the project will be included in Tauranga City Council’s Long Term Plan for public consultation late next year, before a final decision on its future is made.