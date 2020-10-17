Caroline Fleming: Māori Party's possible re-election a two-for-one for Waiariki

Rawiri Waititi's election also sees the re-entry of the Māori Party into Parliament. Photo / File

OPINION

The people of Waiariki have scored themselves a two-for-one deal with the possible election of the Māori Party's Rawiri Waititi.

However, the race for the seat expected to be the closest of the lot did not disappoint.

The night was a rollercoaster for frontrunners the incumbent Tamati Coffey and newcomer Waititi.

One minute Coffey was leading by 40 votes and next Waititi was up by 100.

One member of the Māori Party contingent said there was a continuous flow of both sighs and cheers as the leader board wavered. The same could be felt at Coffey's party too.

To say Coffey took an impending loss gracefully would be an understatement. He remained positive throughout his party and could be heard saying "the show's not over" as he hugged his supporters goodbye.

Coffey is right though, as with special votes set to continue rolling in and Waititi only holding a 415-vote lead on Coffey, it is anyone's game.

Tamati Coffey watching the results roll in at his election party last night. Photo / Andrew Warner

However, a win for Waititi could well be a win for Māori representation in Parliament.

With Labour's landslide win last night, Coffey likely has a secured seat in Parliament as a high member on the Labour list.

Therefore, if Waititi runs away with the win, both of the Waiariki politicians will be sitting around the decision-making table.

From weeks of interviewing and following the pair on their campaign trails, it is clear to me that both have a fire and passion for their people and could benefit Māori as a team.

Waititi's election would also see the re-entry of the Māori Party into Parliament, signalling the drive for more representation in the Beehive.

For many, seeing Coffey take the reins for another term would have been favourable as he worked hard for the people of Waiariki in his single term.

But now the people of the iwi have put their votes towards a new leader.

At the end of the day, the more Māori voices around the table when it comes to making decisions for the people of Waiariki, the better.