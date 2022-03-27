Carmen Hall: Time to lift anchor on cruise ship visits

Ovation of the Seas is set to arrive in Tauranga in November but the Government is yet to officially open the maritime border. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

Why is the Government stalling on officially announcing the maritime border opening when Aussie says it will welcome back cruise ships next month?

That's the multimillion-dollar question and I can understand why this industry has had a gutsful.

The last cruise liner docked in Aotearoa two years ago and New Zealand Cruise Ship Association chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan said he was worried about off-ship attractions as many operators had pivoted, closed, or left to pursue other jobs.

And he is not alone.

Fears were also rising this country could be left off the upcoming cruise season itinerary.

Tourism Bay of Plenty chief executive Oscar Nathan said New Zealand would be playing catch-up to compete for 2022/2023 summer cruise passengers who may already be focused on other routes.

It was already planning forward to recapture some of the $89 million the sector pumped into the region prior to Covid.

However, Nathan acknowledged the pain for some operators solely focused on cruise passengers has been real.

Those sentiments were echoed by Destination Rotorua chief executive Andrew Wilson who said the city traditionally hosted large numbers of cruise ship visitors while they berthed in Tauranga.

The Government said the decision on the maritime border was still under review and it would reopen safely and in steps.

In my view, they need to get their act together and give a firm indication of when this will happen.

Radiance of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas confirmed it would visit New Zealand in the 22/23 season. The first Tauranga stopover was on November 22.

So does this indicate Royal Caribbean which owns these cruise ships knows more than those at the coalface?

As leaders have rightly pointed out, it won't be like flicking on a light switch. Preparation is key and passengers will be expecting once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Yes, there are some plans afoot but how can you successfully roll out the red carpet when the rug is still locked up in the cupboard?

Lucky Kiwi tourism operators are experts at pivoting because when the flood gates open it's their faces that will represent our nation.