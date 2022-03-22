Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Subscriber opinions on cruise ship industry and maritime border closures

2 minutes to read
Ovation of the Seas cruise ship when it arrive in Tauranga in 2017. Photo / NZME

Ovation of the Seas cruise ship when it arrive in Tauranga in 2017. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION


Fears are mounting that New Zealand could be left off the lucrative upcoming cruise ship itinerary if the Government doesn't follow Australia's lead and re-open the maritime border. Industry experts also warn many tourism

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.