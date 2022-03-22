The Premium Debate: Subscriber opinions on cruise ship industry and maritime border closures

Ovation of the Seas cruise ship when it arrive in Tauranga in 2017. Photo / NZME

Ovation of the Seas cruise ship when it arrive in Tauranga in 2017. Photo / NZME

Fears are mounting that New Zealand could be left off the lucrative upcoming cruise ship itinerary if the Government doesn't follow Australia's lead and re-open the maritime border. Industry experts also warn many tourism operators have taken on other jobs, closed their doors or gone into hibernation.

Read the full story: 'Open border': Cruise industry fears passengers will sail away

I wouldn't call it fear that we'll miss out on cruise industry sailings, I'd call it fear that we will have cruise ships. I think we can safely ban them for at least another two years.

- John P

Apart from sea sickness there is no difference between flying and boating

Omicron is not seafaring.

- Robert S

Cruise ships bring thousands of tourists into the CBD. They are most welcome!

- Becky H

If the NZ Govt let Cruise ships back into NZ in the next 18 months - they deserve the shellacking they get at the polls

In my view, these ships are simply floating "Petri dishes" as was proven at the start of Covid - short memories folks

Oh & what do they bring here?

I think they discourage spending in NZ and encourage spending on their ships. Gambling, entertainment, meal and alcohol packages to spend with them. They spend in "NZ Waters" not on NZ land!

- Anthony C

When cruise ships visited Tauranga, we as a small operator had 1000 paying passengers doing day tours. That equates to around $180k gross turnover. Three drivers employed being paid $250 per day. Fuel every day, sold by a local petrol station, around $150. Entry fees in Rotorua around $80k. Cafes, for lunch around $10k. Cruise contributes significantly to several local economies.

- Simon B

Just one more example of the government's indecision, secrecy and control tactics ruining the NZ economy.

- Barbara C

Packed into a cruise ship while we're trying to wind our way out of a worldwide pandemic. Gives me the horrors just thinking about it.

- Brian H

