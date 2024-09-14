Caring Jack has your back

The Tauranga Intermediate School pupil was diagnosed with a hearing loss at just two days old. By the time he was 10 days old, he got his first set of hearing aids. Unfortunately, those weren’t strong enough, so Jack now has cochlear implants.

Jack’s mum Kirsten Johnson-Coombs said being deaf is not a disability.

“It certainly is one of Jack’s amazing abilities. He has won the hearts of a lot of people and loves to give out hugs.”

Competing in front of crowds can be quite daunting for some, so Jack went out of his way for a fellow indoor bowler he’d never met.

“I just helped her and made sure she wasn’t lonely,” he said.

Helping others is just what Jack does.

When he saw a first-time bowler hiding in the corner all upset and overwhelmed, he just had to help.

The parent who nominated Jack for the award described him as “hugely kind hearted”. Photo / Alan Gibson

Although the girl is from another school, Jack wouldn’t leave her side until she had calmed down and was laughing again. Jack made a new friend.

Jack was nominated for the Mercury Award by the girl’s mother, who wanted to stay out of the limelight and didn’t wish to be named.

“He took over from my positive words and didn’t leave until she was smiling and back in the happy sports-mode at indoor bowls.”

Jack’s mum Johnson-Coombs and the girl’s mother are long-time friends, so Jack had a connection there, but that’s not why he helped.

“He doesn’t see any bad in anyone.”

The girl’s mother described Jack as a “truly awesome kid” who is “hugely kindhearted” and said he deserved a lot of credit.

“He’s such a vibe.”

She also saw him help push a girl in a wheelchair who was struggling to get around the venue, as well as helping others throughout the week.

“It was really awesome sportsmanship – actually, better than just sportsmanship.”

It is Jack’s first time competing at the Aims Games, which is no small feat. This year, he is competing in both singles and doubles at the indoor bowls event. He could barely contain his excitement when he realised he could enter even more sports next year if he wanted to.

So we could see young Jack take on tennis in 2025.

“I love tennis, I could play every day!”

Jack is a constant supporter of Tauranga Intermediate School’s kapa haka group – which performed at the Aims Games welcoming pōhiri for international students. He attends nearly all of their practices, after school and even during weekends.

His friendly face and the big “J” shaved into his hair is a common sight as Jack is always out and about supporting his school and helping others.

Outside of the Aims Games and making people smile, Jack also has lots of other talents. He said he was good with “yo-yos, diabolos and other circus stuff”. He hopes to be “a teacher, a clown, and a face painter” one day.

“Be kind and always help people,” Jack says.

Tauranga Intermediate School principal Cameron Mitchell said Jack was well respected within his school community.

“He has an ability to connect with everyone. He is incredibly enthusiastic, caring, polite and full of energy.”

In October, Tauranga Intermediate is sending a crew to Samoa for a cultural connections trip. Jack was selected as a school ambassador for the trip. He has been learning a kapa haka medley to share with locals there.

It’s a great opportunity for “developing global citizenship and cultural relations,” Mitchell said.

“Am I proud?” asked Johnson-Coombs. “Damn straight, he blows me away every time we go out. He makes someone smile, gives someone a compliment, but don’t get me wrong, he saves all his ratbag stuff for us at home!”

“Be kind and always help people,” are Jack’s final wise words to the world.





