Car and motorbike crash on State Highway 2, between Tauranga and Katikati

Morning commuters may face delays after a car and motorbike crashed on State Highway 2 between Tauranga and Katikati this morning.

A police spokesman said they were notified of the incident, between Munro and Te Karaka Rds, at 7.22am.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene and took a patient with moderate injuries to Tauranga Hospital.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the crash was now cleared, however there were delays citybound through the area and motorists should allow extra time for their commute.