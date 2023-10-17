Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty bumper cruise season on way, 112 ships to visit Tauranga

Bay of Plenty Times
By: and
6 mins to read
The Royal Princess cruise liner is one of 112 cruise ships visiting Tauranga during the 2023-2014 summer season and is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, October 18.

The Royal Princess cruise liner is one of 112 cruise ships visiting Tauranga during the 2023-2014 summer season and is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, October 18.

The Bay of Plenty is set for a bumper cruise ship season, with more than 100 ships scheduled to visit - providing a multimillion-dollar boost to the local economy.

The 2023-2024 season begins today with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times