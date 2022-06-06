Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Building material costs: Warning more companies will collapse amid soaring prices

5 minutes to read
Unrelenting building material price hikes are putting the industry under stress. Photo / Getty Images

Unrelenting building material price hikes are putting the industry under stress. Photo / Getty Images

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

Builders are facing further hikes in material costs this year - sparking fears ''unrelenting'' price hikes could topple more building firms and make home builds unaffordable.

A price increase notification list sighted by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.