Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Budget 2022: Lift in first-home grant Rotorua price caps good for buyers

4 minutes to read
Chief executive of the Realty Group, which operates Eves and Bayleys, Heath Young. Photo / Andrew Warner

Chief executive of the Realty Group, which operates Eves and Bayleys, Heath Young. Photo / Andrew Warner

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Adele De'Arth says the dream of owning her own home is one step closer to becoming reality after the Government loosened criteria for its first home grants.

House price eligibility caps in Tauranga have been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.