Whakatāne sisters Rochelle Hollowood (left) and Nicki Hagen have both been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Whakatāne woman Rochelle Hollowood’s “whole life changed” when she found out she had breast cancer. The shocking news came two years after her sister Nicki Hagen’s diagnosis. Hagen had just bought a home with her husband and they were raising their three young children. Cancer was “the furthest thing” from her mind. The pair share their stories to raise awareness about breast cancer and to encourage women to do regular self-checks.
Prescribed Ribociclib, Letrozole: ‘I’m holding on to hope’
Hollowood was told since the cancer had spread, it was less likely chemotherapy would be effective.
She was prescribed two drugs - Ribociclib and Letrozole - to slow the spread and growth of cancerous tumours.
“They can’t say how long it can do that for ... but they said they’ve had high success for that.”
As her cancer was oestrogen-fed, she was given an injection that “shuts down” oestrogen produced in her ovaries.
Hollowood was getting Vitamin C administered intravenously and had a protocol designed for her based on a book called How To Starve Cancer by Jane McLelland, which involved taking supplements, prescription, and off-label medication.
She was recommended to do mistletoe therapy which built up her immune system but weakened the cancer, she said.
Hollowood said it was about finding her body’s “imbalance” that created the cancer.
“There’s obviously something that I’ve been doing in the past. Maybe it’s lack of sleep, too much stress, not eating well enough ... I look at cancer as an alarm bell saying, ‘Hey, you need to make some changes’.
Hollowood said she had listened to many podcasts about cancer patients who have “beat the odds”.
“I think it’s so important having that in your mind and believing it is possible.
“I’m hopeful that I can heal my body ... I’m holding on to hope.”
Money raised on Hollowood’s Givealittle page will go towards her treatments. She was “eternally grateful” for everyone’s generosity.