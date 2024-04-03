Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

BOP regional council’s Port of Tauranga share selloff proposal prompts iwi concern

Kiri Gillespie
By
6 mins to read
Bay of Plenty Regional Council is considering whether to sell some of its shareholding in the Port of Tauranga, the country's biggest cargo gateway.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council is considering whether to sell some of its shareholding in the Port of Tauranga, the country's biggest cargo gateway.

A Bay of Plenty iwi has “major concerns” New Zealand could lose “some control” over economic juggernaut the Port of Tauranga as its majority shareholder proposes almost halving its shares.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times