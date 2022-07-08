Voyager 2021 media awards
Iwi Insights: Ngāi Te Rangi in Bay of Plenty doubles value to $60m while Māori economy nears $70 billion

6 minutes to read
Mount Central at Mount Maunganui is owned by Ngāi Te Rangi. Pictured inset are chairman Charlie Tawhiao and chief executive Paora Stanley. Photos / Mead Norton

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

Iwi_Insights_OL

Iwi around the country are stamping their mark on the business world and providing employment opportunities, health, social services and cultural connections. Carmen Hall spent one week with Ngāi Te Rangi for an inside look

