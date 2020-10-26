Blind and deaf woman, 79, plays piano for Tauranga RSA

Feeling around the buttons to turn on the electric keyboard in her living room, she wiggles into place, and begins to play.

Donella Woodiwiss' ability and passion for music might surprise you; not because she has no sheet music or that she started learning in her mid-60s.

But because the 79-year-old has limited sight and hearing.

Woodiwiss has always been deaf and was given hearing aids two years ago which she says changed her life and gave her newfound confidence.

She rejects the idea that she is disabled.

It was only six years ago that she began losing her sight.

She was on a cruise with her partner, Maurice Daly, when she mentioned while trying to sew that she couldn't see.

Donella Woodiwiss and her partner, Maurice Daly. Photo / Supplied

Woodiwiss got her eyes tested and was diagnosed with macular degeneration, an eye disease that causes loss in the centre of the field of vision.

Although it could not be cured, she was treated to slow the process but has since been told there was nothing more that could be done, and her vision has continued to deteriorate.

But rather than dwelling on her deteriorating abilities, she works around them, and in true Donella-fashion, memorised the songs for the piano.

"Life goes on."

A musician by nature, she has always played the accordion but was hit by a car when she lived in Auckland and had to stop due to the ongoing pain.

She picked up playing the piano 15 years ago, unable to stay away from music. As her arm healed, she has begun playing the accordion again after downsizing a bit.

She is also a master of the ukulele.

Donella Woodiwiss learnt the piano 15 years ago, and continues to play despite going blind. Photo / Supplied

She plays all three instruments for Bay of Plenty locals in community clubs around Tauranga, including at the Tauranga RSA.

Woodiwiss is one of 836 Deafblind clients of Blind Low Vision NZ, formerly called The Blind Foundation, which is holding its Blind Low Vision Appeal until November 3.

The foundation has provided her with an Alexa - a virtual assistant technology.

This was used to help with day-to-day tasks often taken for granted.

"Alexa, what's the time?" Would have the technology respond with the time.

This helped her cook and bake, along with an oven designed for the blind and a recipe book typed up by her partner in large fonts which she reads with an oversized magnifying glass.

For Woodiwiss, it meant her love of cooking could continue, and Daly's love of her cheese scones and date loaf could be satisfied.