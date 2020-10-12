Hospital surgery not holding Ian back from raising money for the Foundation for the Blind

Ivy looks up to her owner, Ian Styles. Both will be raising money for the blind this weekend in Whangamata. Photo / Alison Smith.

Ian Styles won't let being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery get in the way of collecting for the blind this weekend.

The Whangamata man will be outside New World Whangamata on Friday and Saturday from 9am to 1pm where you can meet his new dog, Ivy.

Ivy was a huge hit with nurses at Waikato Hospital where Ian had to spend several days after emergency surgery last week.

Because of his recovery, Ian won't be out and about visiting businesses in Whangamata as usual to collect for the Foundation for the Blind's annual Guide Dog Appeal.

He says his guide dog probably got more attention than he did but he's not complaining.

"The nurses loved her."

Waikato Hospital staff confirmed that there were arguments over who got to take Ivy out for a walk to go to the toilet.

Ian and his community has raised more than $5000 over 26 years for the New Zealand Foundation for the Blind and Ian was determined to get back on the beat this weekend.

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/bay-of-plenty-times/news/ians-new-eyes-worth-the-wait-through-lockdown/PVJ4RFKTU65VTEVRFD64KE7KRI/

- Find Ian and Ivy at New World Whangamata from 9am-1pm on Friday and Saturday, October 16 and 17.