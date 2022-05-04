The eight piece band will take to the stage for the first time in five years this winter. Photo / Supplied

The eight piece band will take to the stage for the first time in five years this winter. Photo / Supplied

The Black Seeds will soon hit the stage in Mount Maunganui as part of their newly announced tour across the country.

The Aotearoa reggae band will play at Totara St on July 1, with upcoming new album Love & Fire set to be released on June 17.

Kicking off with a hometown Wellington show on June 23, the tour takes the band to New Plymouth, Auckland, Mount Maunganui and Hastings.

The group will travel to the South Island for gigs in Christchurch and Wanaka.

It's the band's first national tour in five years and the group is looking forward to getting back on the road playing new material alongside classics.

Band member Dan Weetman said he was excited but nervous about the tour.

"I think I personally get more nervous or just have higher expectations of myself playing new songs on a NZ album release tour ... I really look forward to sharing our music."

The band today released new single 'Game Over' in line with the tour announcement.

Presale tickets go on sale at 9am on May 9. General tickets for all shows will be released on Wednesday.

Visit Banished Music for more information about ticket sales.