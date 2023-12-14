There will be a large gang presence in Whakatāne this weekend following the deaths of two Black Power members. Photo / NZME

Police are being brought in from across the region for two Black Power member funerals in Whakatāne tomorrow.

One is for Tuterangi Moeke, 27 who died following an alleged “gang-related disorder” in Whakatāne last weekend.

Moeke was brought to hospital with life-threatening injuries around 9.40pm on Sunday and pronounced dead soon after.

A homicide investigation has been launched.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander Inspector Nicky Cooney said police will be visible and local staff will be “supported” by officers from across the region in anticipation of a “large gang presence” in the area.

“We have been actively engaging with whānau of the deceased and key gang spokespeople to ensure our expectations around behaviour are clear.”

Cooney said antisocial or unlawful behaviour and driving-related offending would not be tolerated and will be met with enforcement action.

“Police will exercise powers under the Search and Surveillance Act through gang conflict warrants as necessary to prevent any retaliatory behaviour or further harm.”

Cooney said locals could expect some delays as the groups payed their final respects.

She said everyone in the community has the right to be and feel safe, and urged any unlawful behaviour be reported to police on 111 if it is happening and 105 after the fact.

Video of gang procession in Whakatāne

Social media footage emerged of a procession of vehicles and mourners as they drove Moeke’s body back to Whakatāne this week.

The video shows people, some wearing gang patches, sitting on the front, sides and back of a vehicle as it drives through a street followed by a long line of vehicles and people walking.

In the statement, police said they “were aware that a group of motorists supported the family of Tuterangi Moeke on Tuesday as they drove the deceased back to Whakatāne”.

“Local staff maintained a presence in the area and there were no significant issues.”