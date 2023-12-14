Police say they will be 'maintaining a visible presence' ahead of a gang funeral in Whakatāne this weekend. Photo / File

Police are working with the gangs and iwi ahead of a gang funeral in Whakatāne tomorrow.

Tuterangi Moeke, 27 died following an alleged “gang-related disorder” in Whakatāne last weekend.

Police earlier said Moeke was brought to hospital with life-threatening injuries around 9.40pm on Sunday and pronounced dead soon after.

A homicide investigation has been launched.

Police said they were “engaging with local iwi and key gang spokespersons to ensure that the tangi does not interfere with the community living in the area”.

“Police expect those involved to behave respectfully, follow road rules and behave lawfully before, during and after the event,” a statement said.

“Staff will be maintaining a visible presence and will respond to any incidents as required.”

Social media footage emerged of a procession of vehicles and mourners as they drove Moeke’s body back to Whakatāne this week.

The video shows people, some wearing gang patches, sitting on the front, sides and back of a vehicle as it drives through a street followed by a long line of vehicles and people walking.

In the statement, police said they “were aware that a group of motorists supported the family of Tuterangi Moeke on Tuesday as they drove the deceased back to Whakatāne”.

“Local staff maintained a presence in the area and there were no significant issues.”







































