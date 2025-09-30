“We’ve got a decent amount of rolling into it, everything’s looking good underneath. Today and tomorrow are just about getting the surface right and hopefully putting on a good spectacle.”

Preparing a pitch this early in the season presents unique challenges, particularly with slower drying times. “It just extends the preparation timeframes,” Carter explained.

“An extra week or two of rolling and slowly getting the grass in the right condition.”

Black Caps T20 captain Michael Bracewell and Australian T20 captain Mitch Marsh on Mount Main Beach ahead of the Chappell-Hadlee KFC T201 series at Bay Oval. Photo / Willy Nicholls

Adding to the complexity is the fact that Bay Oval will host all three matches of the T20 series. Fortunately, Carter said the format makes things more manageable.

“If it was one-day cricket, it might be a bit different. But with only 120 overs of cricket, we’ll keep to the same pitch for all three games,” he said.

“The days in between are just about judging moisture management — whether we add a bit of juice or keep it covered.”

The series also comes with a nostalgic twist. With the Black Caps donning retro beige kits, Bay Oval has been affectionately dubbed the “Beige Oval” for the week as the series marks 20 years since the first men’s T20I between the two sides.

The ground staff are getting into the spirit, Carter said.

“We love that sort of stuff,” he said with a laugh. “All the boys have grown moustaches of various shapes and sizes. You might even see the odd wig.”

Carter, who has been at Bay Oval for 15 years, said it’s been rewarding to see the venue evolve.

“It’s pretty cool to be part of,” he said, speaking from beneath the new pavilion. “Just seeing the progress and being involved in creating space for spectators and everyone who turns up here — it’s pretty special.”

With the pitch in good shape and the team embracing the retro vibe, Carter and his crew are set to deliver a memorable start to the summer.

Tickets are still available for game one of the Chappell-Hadlee KFC T201 series tonight, which starts at 7.15pm. s

The Metservice forecasts the chance of showers from afternoon, with gusty westerlies.

Game two is on Friday, and game three on Saturday.