Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Black Caps set for earliest home season as Bay Oval pitch gets final touches

SunLive
3 mins to read

Bay Oval groundsman Jared Carter has been at the Bay Oval for 15 years. Photo / Willy Nicholls

Bay Oval groundsman Jared Carter has been at the Bay Oval for 15 years. Photo / Willy Nicholls

As the Black Caps prepare to kick off New Zealand’s earliest-ever international home summer, Bay Oval’s head groundsman Jared Carter said the team is ready despite a challenging lead-up.

Interviewed last night by NZ Cricket head of communications Willy Nicholls, Carter reflected on the unusual timing of the season opener

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save