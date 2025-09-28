Michael Bracewell recreating the Somethin' Somethin' avocado dish with Mitch Marsh looking on. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford
The captains of New Zealand and Australia’s cricket teams have elevated their transtasman rivalry beyond the pitch, bringing their competitive spirit into the kitchen ahead of this week’s three-game KFC T20I series.
Black Caps captain Michael Bracewell and Australia’s Mitch Marsh were out and about in Mount Maunganui on Sundayevening.
Somethin’ Somethin’ owner Nathan Turley set them a Captains Challenge, recreating a new avocado dish that will land on the cafe’s menu on Wednesday.
“We’re keeping it local using Bay of Plenty avocado and sourdough from Mount Sourdough,” Turley said.
Tauranga’s Bay Oval has adopted the affectionate nickname this week as the sides mark two decades of the men’s T20I format.
Commemorative beige polos will be available to buy, along with retro headband and sweatband giveaways à la Hamish Marshall, whose famous get-up set the tone of the first men’s T20I between the two sides at Eden Park 20 years ago.
Players also plan to sport ‘retro’ moustaches, said NZ Cricket.
There are also plans for an under-arm bowling contest for fans during the innings break, with prizes up for grabs for the lucky few selected to pay homage to a high-profile moment in a long history of transtasman competition.
Drysdale was ecstatic to be hosting Australia in Tauranga.
“I still remember my first T20 experience watching New Zealand play Australia at Eden Park 20 odd years ago, when the beige came out – the energy, atmosphere, and excitement it brought to the game.
“To now have Tauranga kick off the international cricket season, with three games played right in our backyard at Bay Oval, is a huge win for the city. It’s going to be a fantastic experience for locals and visitors, and a real opportunity to deliver value for our people and our local economy.”
The series starts on Wednesday, with the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy on the line.
The matches will be played at Bay Oval on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, starting 7.15pm. Tickets are available via tickets.nzc.nz.