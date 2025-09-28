“An avocado mousse with fermented tomatoes, smoked ricotta and feta whip, chilli onion jam and pickled radishes, with a bit of dukkah.”

Somethin’ Somethin’ owner Nathan Turley set a culinary Captains Challenge, recreating a new avocado dish on sourdough. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

He said he enjoyed working within walking distance of the Bay Oval.

“I’m a lifelong cricket tragic,” Turley said. “I’ve watched it my whole life.”

In the kitchen, the captains piped avocado mousse with the kind of steady control usually reserved for the crease, placing the finishing touches with precision.

The captains also faced off over the coffee machine, following latte-making instructions from barista Will Langi.

Mitch Marsh making a latte at Somethin' Somethin' in Heath St, with Michael Bracewell looking on. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

The results of both efforts were judged by Tauranga Mayor Mahè Drysdale.

He couldn’t pick between the dishes but gave Bracewell an edge on the lattes.

Drysdale said Marsh’s - decorated with what Marsh called “a love heart for the mayor” - wasn’t as “pretty as the example” but tasted good.

He gave it a seven out of 10.

Drysdale said Bracewell’s art was slightly better, but the coffee was cooler.

He gave it a 7.5 based on the art and Bracewell being a Kiwi.

The winning latte made by Michael Bracewell. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

“It was a pretty impressive effort.”

Tourism Bay of Plenty’s Carole Peters said the organisation arranged the shoot to showcase Tauranga’s foodie destinations during the cricket series.

Australia, ranked second on the ICC T20I team rankings, landed in New Zealand on Friday afternoon and were welcomed to “Beige Oval” on Sunday.

Tauranga’s Bay Oval has adopted the affectionate nickname this week as the sides mark two decades of the men’s T20I format.

Commemorative beige polos will be available to buy, along with retro headband and sweatband giveaways à la Hamish Marshall, whose famous get-up set the tone of the first men’s T20I between the two sides at Eden Park 20 years ago.

Michael Bracewell and Mitch Marsh on a rather beige-looking Mount Maunganui beach ahead of the Chappell-Hadlee KFC T201 series at Bay Oval. Photo / NZC

Players also plan to sport ‘retro’ moustaches, said NZ Cricket.

There are also plans for an under-arm bowling contest for fans during the innings break, with prizes up for grabs for the lucky few selected to pay homage to a high-profile moment in a long history of transtasman competition.

Drysdale was ecstatic to be hosting Australia in Tauranga.

“I still remember my first T20 experience watching New Zealand play Australia at Eden Park 20 odd years ago, when the beige came out – the energy, atmosphere, and excitement it brought to the game.

Tauranga Mayor Mahè Drysdale welcoming Michael Bracewell and Mitch Marsh to Tauranga. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

“To now have Tauranga kick off the international cricket season, with three games played right in our backyard at Bay Oval, is a huge win for the city. It’s going to be a fantastic experience for locals and visitors, and a real opportunity to deliver value for our people and our local economy.”

The series starts on Wednesday, with the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy on the line.

The matches will be played at Bay Oval on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, starting 7.15pm. Tickets are available via tickets.nzc.nz.