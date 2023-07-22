Avent Green inspecting car imports at the Port of Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

OPINION

Biosecurity New Zealand plays an important role in keeping the country safe from pests and diseases.

Before I tailed senior quarantine officer Avent Green for half a day last month, what I knew about it was very limited and derived from the TV show Border Patrol.

If you haven’t seen the show, it’s where relentless officers bombard weary travellers with questions like, ‘Have you been on a farm?’ or, ‘Any food in your possession?’.

Admittedly, I never fully appreciated the significance of their interrogations and I doubt many others did either, especially after a gruelling long-haul flight.

Little did I know, a captivating day awaited me as I delved deep into the world of stock-feed inspections, car imports, and the defence mechanisms employed to safeguard our beloved little country.

It was an eye-opening experience that transformed my impression of these diligent officers from indifference to awe.

Biosecurity NZ is part of the Ministry for Primary Industries, focused on stopping nasties at the border before they get into New Zealand and eradicating or managing the impact of those already here.

The security system is strong and multi-layered, and it’s a large network including businesses, scientists, government agencies, community groups and ordinary Kiwis.

The many layers of the biosecurity system act like a series of protective nets and are connected, with scientific expertise and analysis underpinning each layer.

Avent Green inspecting bulk imports at the RMD Transport storehouse in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

All incoming goods, passengers, mail and craft are screened at the border.

That said, it’s impossible to stop all pests and diseases from entering New Zealand and unfortunately, sometimes things get through.

But after accompanying Green on his daily rounds, it was clear to me that biosecurity officers are the unsung guardians of New Zealand.

With a keen eye and unwavering determination, they combat the onslaught of pests and diseases that threaten to infiltrate our shores.

A staggering volume of goods passes through the Port of Tauranga, with 1.2 million 20-foot (6m) equivalent units (TEUs) annually, surpassing the Port of Auckland by nearly 50 per cent.

With only nine full-time quarantine officers stationed in Tauranga, the enormity of their responsibility is apparent.

Like Green, all officers serve as guardians, silently and diligently working to maintain the essence of New Zealand’s natural beauty for future generations.

I’d hazard a guess that being a biosecurity officer is a largely thankless job, especially for those in our airports, but they work tirelessly to protect the paradise we call home and they deserve our praise.

Their actions ensure New Zealand remains untouched by invasive species and allow our unique environment to thrive.

The role they play cannot be overstated; without their efforts, our beautiful nation would undoubtedly be a very different place.

Luke Kirkness is an assistant news director for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post covering general news. He previously worked at the NZ Herald for three years, mainly as a consumer affairs reporter. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019 at the Voyager Media Awards.