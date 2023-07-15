Avent Green inspecting car imports at the Port of Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

Comment:

They’re the unsung guardians that protect our shores from foreign invaders. From inspecting stock feed to scrutinising car imports, Biosecurity New Zealand staff are at the frontline when it comes to protecting the New Zealand environment and economy. Luke Kirkness reports.

Biosecurity New Zealand’s main goal is to stop pests and diseases from entering our borders and manage those already here.

Pests like the brown marmorated stink bug and diseases like foot and mouth are at the top of the priority list and to see how its officers protect the country, I tagged along with senior quarantine officer Avent Green for half a day.

The day started at RMD Transport in Mount Maunganui, where containers and goods are inspected, treated, or held for further testing before being transported to their intended destination.

It’s a transitional facility for Biosecurity New Zealand, a controlled environment where containers and goods could be inspected, treated, or held for further testing. It, like others, is operated by industry but tightly regulated.

Green focused on scrutinising palletised stock feed and canola, looking for any signs of live insects or other warning signs.

He sifted through the piles with incredible attention to detail. If anything suspicious was found, he’d close off the goods and let the importer know.

Thankfully, the containers were given the all-clear to be unloaded.

The next stop was the Port of Tauranga where Green showed how imported cars were inspected.

He paid special attention to the hinges of the bonnet and doors because those areas tend to harbour unwanted intruders like seeds and leaves.

Avent Green inspects bulk imports at the RMD Transport storehouse in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

Officers would inspect every inch of the vehicles, including the undercarriage, to gain a comprehensive view of the bottom of the vehicles they are hoisted.

Some suspected plant debris on the undercarriage of one Japanese import was found.

Green collected the material, ensuring proper disposal.

His role has taken him to unique places, such as inspecting ships, “pretty cool cars” and helicopters, handling animal products, collecting grapes in Australia, and clearing cruise ship passengers.

His vested interest in preserving New Zealand’s pristine environment stems from his family’s farming background.

“I’ve got a vested interest in dairy farming and wanting to keep New Zealand as close as what it is now for the future,” Green said.

It’s not just about physical inspections; it’s constantly talking to importers, industry partners, and stakeholders to make sure everyone understands their part in protecting our borders.

Chief quarantine officer Ryan Richards painted a picture of the colossal task faced by his team at the bustling Port of Tauranga.

Maui Rakei, Stephen Hall and Garry Goodhew at the RMD Transport storehouse. Photo / Alex Cairns

He emphasised the volume of goods passing through, with 1.2 million total empty units (TEUs) annually, surpassing the Port of Auckland by nearly 50 per cent.

Tauranga received a significant influx of agricultural-based products such as grain and stock feed.

Additionally, the large-scale timber exports and the kiwifruit season contribute to the port’s considerable total volume.

Amidst this bustling activity, Richards says innovative approaches are needed to manage risks.

Biosecurity New Zealand relies on auditors, accreditors, offshore certification, and education abroad.

He explained the brown marmorated stink bug posed a relatively low risk during the current season but became more problematic during winter in the northern hemisphere - our summer - when these insects cluster and inadvertently get exported.

He also highlighted the constant battle against emerging and changing threats, exemplified by the outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Indonesia last year, a country not previously classified as a carrier.

Climate change was also emerging as a formidable factor affecting biosecurity, with the potential consequences of shifting temperatures.

“We’ve historically got different regions and know what the climates are like and what pests are likely to establish there,” Richards said.

“As the climate changes, there are organisms we thought would only be able to establish in places like Northland that might now be able to come down to the Bay of Plenty.”

Avent Green inspects bulk imports at the RMD Transport storehouse in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

Biosecurity New Zealand had a data and intelligence team to analyse emerging risks and patterns, ensuring its processes and policies remained appropriate for potential risks and their impact.

Richards emphasised the indispensable role of the public too, encouraging people to report any suspicious packages from overseas, especially if they contain unidentified insects or seeds.

The public’s vigilance and co-operation were vital during response efforts, as seen during the fruit fly incursion in Auckland in 2020.

“We really rely on the public to be doing what they’re meant to be doing and support us in the work that we’re doing,” Richards said.

“Education is really important, especially for the younger generation, to understand what biosecurity is and why New Zealand is so unique and what they can do to help protect that.”

Richards said Biosecurity New Zealand would rather investigate 99 non-issues than miss a single real threat.

And he echoed Green’s sentiment about the environment and recognised the common passion shared by the dedicated team within Biosecurity New Zealand.

Its collective focus was on safeguarding New Zealand’s esteemed reputation as a global leader in biodiversity conservation.

“We have unique species and taonga here that we need to look after. You speak to anyone [in MPI] and their passion is looking after the country.”

His commitment was driven by his desire to provide a clean, healthy, and exotic pest-free environment for his children to grow up in.

Car hinges, being high-risk areas, tend to harbour unwelcome intruders like seeds and leaves. Photo / Alex Cairns

With only nine full-time quarantine officers stationed in Tauranga, the enormity of their responsibility is apparent.

Biosecurity facts

In 2021/22, Biosecurity NZ inspected around 54,000 consignments that were pre-screened and identified as being potentially high-risk, using a range of parameters. It was determined that 23.2 per cent were not compliant with import regulations, so these were subjected to further actions, treatments, or interventions to ensure compliance was met before being released into the country;

Just over $161 billion of goods crossed New Zealand’s borders in the year to March 2023, up 74 per cent over the last decade;

106,325 shipping containers arrived in New Zealand in March and April. All of these underwent biosecurity inspection by Biosecurity NZ officers or by staff working at approved transitional facilities;

There are currently around 3,800 approved transitional facilities in New Zealand;

Biosecurity New Zealand intercepted 44 live brown marmorated stink bugs during the 2022/23 season, a drop of nearly 30 per cent from the previous season. The fall is likely due to offshore treatment and other import requirements that make it harder for the bugs to enter New Zealand in high-risk cargo. There were no interceptions in Tauranga;

Quarantine officers seized more than 24,000 biosecurity risk items from arriving air passengers in the first quarter of 2023;

New Zealand has some of the strictest requirements in the world for managing biofouling (marine growth) on vessel hulls. Of the 6121 international vessels that arrived in New Zealand from 1 January 2020 to 12 September 2022, 377 (6 per cent) were issued a notice of direction (NOD) to address biofouling issues.





Luke Kirkness is an assistant news director for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post covering general news. He previously worked at the NZ Herald for three years, mainly as a consumer affairs reporter. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019 at the Voyager Media Awards.