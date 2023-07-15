Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

On the frontlines of biosecurity: How New Zealand is protected from invasive threats

Luke Kirkness
By
7 mins to read
Avent Green inspecting car imports at the Port of Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

Avent Green inspecting car imports at the Port of Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

Comment:

They’re the unsung guardians that protect our shores from foreign invaders. From inspecting stock feed to scrutinising car imports, Biosecurity New Zealand staff are at the frontline when it comes to protecting the New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times