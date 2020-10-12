Big race programme for Racing Tauranga this Wednesday

Racing Tauranga has attracted a bumper field for its meeting on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

Few people can remember the last time a 12-race programme was scheduled at Racing Tauranga, but that is what's in store for racegoers this Wednesday.

Racing Tauranga general manager Louise Dean said: "The fact the races were abandoned last week at Avondale due to a wet track has put the pressure on accommodating trainers and owners in getting a start at Tauranga.

"All up we have 84 trainers with horses entered in the 12-race programme, which will start at 11.40am and finish just before 6pm."

Publisher of racebooks in the Northern Region for more than 30 years Ian Innes said it was the most horses in one book in his memory with 139 horses entered.

Local trainers are well represented with 14 locally trained horses entered on a day that has nine maiden races as horses look for their first win.

The track on Monday was sitting at a Dead 4, but the expected rain may push that out. However, with a fine day expected on Wednesday conditions should be ideal.

A midweek meeting at Tauranga two weeks ago saw a great crowd of spectators and owners after six months of not being allowed on course because of Covid restrictions.

Entry to this Wednesday's event is free.